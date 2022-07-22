Koffee With Karan S7 Episode 3 Twitter Reaction: Fans call Akshay Kumar, Samantha 'most entertaining' duo

The third episode of Koffee with Karan Season 7 witnessed Samantha Prabhu and Akshay Kumar gracing the show as guests. From Samantha’s honest take on how KJo has ruined marriages to Akshay’s sassy response about the Chris Rock and Will Smith incident, this episode was a laugh riot. During the course of the show, the two stars also spoke about their respective journeys in the film industry and also revealed some aspects of their personal lives. As the episode wrapped up, fans took to social media to give their verdict. They called Akshay and Samantha 'most entertaining' duo and also demanded them in a movie together.

A fan tweeted, "One of the Best Episode of #KoffeeWithKaran ever ! #AkshayKumar is Terrific & #SamanthaPrabhu I Just LOVE THIS WOMAN ! ! #KoffeeWithKaranS7". Another user tweeted, "The episode with Akki and Samantha was easily the most entertaining and they do share quite a great chemistry...Akki and Sam at their best, answering the questions in some style and the dance round at the end...Loved it". Similar tweets flooded in social media.

Check some tweets here:

On the work front, Akshay Kumar will next be seen in Aanand L Rai’s Raksha Bandhan with Bhumi Pednekar. His other upcoming projects include Ram Setu, OMG2, Selfiee, Untitled Ratasan Remake, Capsule Gill, Gorkha, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Untitled Soorarai Pottru Remake among other projects.

Talking about Samantha Ruth Prabhu, she is working on a project bankrolled by Nayanthara and apart from that, she is working on Kushi with Vijay Deverakonda. Karan Johar makes his directorial comeback with Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, featuring Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi and Dharmendra.

ALSO READ: Koffee With Karan 7: Akshay Kumar on facing criticism for working with younger actresses: They're just jealous