Koffee With Karan S7 Episode 4 Twitter Reaction: Fans feel Vijay Deverakonda & Ananya Panday make a great pair

Koffee With Karan 7 is back with yet another hot episode. The fourth episode featured Telugu star Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday gracing the 'Koffee' couch. Be it the rapid fire round or the Koffee Bingo, Ananya was adorably honest throughout the episode. Meanwhile, Vijay gave a passionate answer about what inspires him to go on in life. Both their contrasting yet enigmatic personalities shine through as Karan made them walk the talk surrounding heart, career and working with each other. Needless to say, he scooped out some interesting revelations from the stars whether it was Vijay’s relationship status or Ananya’s not-so-secretive love life deets. We loved Vijay and Ananya’s candidness on the show.

Well, just like us, netizens are impressed with the Liger co-stars’ presence on the show.

Showering praises on the Arjun Reddy actor, a fan tweeted: His answer is so mature. I didn’t know him before. I hv been stalking his tag since the #liger trailer launch & saw how people from south were saying he has immature personality. But i think he has given the best answer on nepotism till now.

Another user wrote: Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Pandey made such a great pair on the Koffee couch! #KoffeeWithKaran

Such a fun and entertaining episode it was to watch Ananya Pandey and Vijay Deverakonda together on the coffee couch! @karanjohar

Meanwhile, in a short span, Vijay Deverakonda made it big and is all set to foray his wings into Bollywood with his debut film Liger starring Ananya Panday as the leading lady. Directed by Puri Jagannadh, Liger is one of the most anticipated movies in the film industry. The pan-Indian movie is set to release on August 25, 2022.

Post the release of Liger, Vijay Deverakonda’s next film Kushi with Samantha Ruth Prabhu releases on 23rd December 2022. Also, the actor-director combo of Liger will collaborate again on a film titled Jana Gana Mana. Pooja Hegde is expected to play the female lead.

As for Ananya Panday, she will be seen in Excel Entertainment’s Kho Gaye Hum Kahan alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav, post the release of Liger.