Koffee With Karan S7 Promo: Kareena Kapoor aka Poo rates Aamir Khan's fashion; He asks what's 'thirsty' photo

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Aamir Khan will be gracing the fifth episode of Karan Johar's chat show, Koffee With Karan season 7 this week. Earlier today, KJo unveiled the promo of the duo's much-anticipated episode and shared a glimpse of what fans can expect from it. To note, Kareena and Aamir will be sharing the 'Koffee Couch' together for the first time ever. The duo will also be seen promoting their upcoming movie Laal Singh Chaddha on the chat show, which is slated to release on 11th August in cinemas.

Sharing Kareena and Aamir's promo, Karan Johar wrote: "A duo you Khan-not miss! On the Koffee couch this episode, are two epic Khans and it cannot get more savage than this! #HotstarSpecials #KoffeeWithKaranS7 episode 5 streams this Thursday at 12am only on Disney+ Hotstar." The promo begins with Karan asking Kareena about the quality of sex one gets after having babies. To which, she says, "You would know." Karan responds by saying that he cannot talk about such things as his mother watches the show. Aamir quickly gives it back: "Your mother doesn't mind you talking about other people's sex lives? Kaise sawaal pooch raha hai ."

Check out Kareena Kapoor Khan & Aamir Khan's KWK7 promo:

Later, in a segment, Aamir asks Kareena about a thing that annoys her. She says, how Aamir takes ‘100-200’ days to finish a movie while Akshay Kumar wraps it off in 30 days. Karan then asks Kareena about which Instagram handle she checks for a thirsty photo. To which, the 3 Idiots actor asks, "Thirsty photo kya hota hai?" Later, Aamir asks Kareena to rate his fashion sense and she channels her inner Poo from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham and says, "minus." Aamir also jokes about how Kareena is insulting him on the show. The episode will air on August 4th, 2022 on Disney+Hotstar.

