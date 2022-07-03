Koffee With Karan S7 Trailer Twitter Reaction: Fans express excitement and anticipation for Karan Johar's show

Karan Johar never misses a chance to entertain the audience. Be it his movies, his hosting skills, his social media activities or his chat show, everything about KJo tends to make the headlines. Interestingly, Karan Johar can’t stop grinning from ear to ear today and rightfully so. After all, he is coming up with the seventh season of Koffee With Karan. In fact, the makers unveiled the first promo of Koffee With Karan season 7 on Saturday and it has added to the audience’s excitement for the show. Twitterati had a brilliant response to the trailer.

Fans couldn’t contain their excitement as the trailer got released on Saturday. One wrote, “After a lot of anticipation and a series of speculations about the Bollywood celebrity guests gracing Karan Johar's latest season of 'Koffee With Karan', the filmmaker has finally shared the promo of season 7.Koffee With Karan.” On the other hand, another fan expressed her joy about getting to watch Karan on small screen again. They wrote, “So one my favourite host karan johar is again on small screen, can't wait anymore season 7 is here Koffee With Karan.”

Take a look at the tweets:

On the other hand, other fans also appreciated the star lineup for the show. Talking about Ranveer’s brilliant attire for his episode, one fan tweeted, “Ranveer Singh look for Koffee With Karan season 7.” Another was just too happy about Akshay Kumar and wrote, “This Is One Of The Most Awaited Episode Of Koffee With Karan.”

Sharing his excitement about returning with Koffee With Karan, KJo said, “I’m excited to be back with Koffee With Karan, for an all-new season, keeping up the promise of being the personal celebrity hotspot for over 18 years. This will be a season of all-out candour for a galaxy of stars where there are no brakes to pull”.

