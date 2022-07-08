Koffee With Karan S7 Twitter Reaction: Fans unanimously enjoy the Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt episode

Koffee With Karan has been one of the most buzzing talk shows on Indian television. Celebrities across different industries have graced the talk show. After 6 seasons and 135 standalone episodes, the 7th season of Koffee With Karan has finally premiered, this time, exclusively on digital. The first guests on this season of Koffee With Karan S7 were Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh.

The show went live at about 7pm yesterday and got viewers hooked and booked immediately. reactions started to pour and articles headlining Koffee With Karan and the two prolific actors started to surface the internet. Alia Bhatt talked about how things changed for her after marriage and also opened up about how her husband Ranbir Kapoor proposed to her. Ranveer talked about if and how he had to adjust after marriage, to mingle with his in-laws. Karan Johar revealed how Ranveer Singh gossiped a lot on the sets of their next film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Ranveer even mimicked Varun Dhawan, Hrithik Roshan, Kartik Aaryan and other actors and it was hilarious to say the very least.

Twitter went buzzing as the show went live and almost immediately, the hashtag #KoffeeWithKaran started to trend nationwide. One user shared a video of Ranveer Singh mimicking Kartik Aaryan. A user pointed out how most people who claim to hate the show watch it too. The Ranbir Kapoor proposal story was the hot topic and many users shared that segment on the social platform. In general, the Twitterati found the first episode of Koffee With Karan, entertaining and fun.

See some of the tweets here:

Season 7 of Koffee With Karan premiered on the 7th of July, 2022, digitally. The episodes will most likely be released on a weekly basis, as has been the case with episodes in the previous seasons. Many popular actors like Akshay Kumar, Aamir Khan, Ananya Panday, Vijay Deverakonda, Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and, others will be a part of the controversial show.

