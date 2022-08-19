Koffee With Karan: Throwback to when Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone sang Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘Channa Mereya’

Karan Johar is back with yet another season of his popular chat show, Koffee With Karan and the first episode featured the Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani co-stars Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh as a fresh brew of fun conversations. Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt, during the course of the show, opened about how she felt about her husband Ranbir Kapoor’s exes. She had a super sweet and mature response to the question. “I am very good friends with his exes. I love them both,” she emphasized. For the unversed, Ranbir has dated Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif in the past. Infact, Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone had appeared on the sixth season of the chat show where the Student Of The Year actress sang Ranbir’s popular song ‘Channa Mereya’ from Ae Dil Hai Mushkil with Deepika.

Deepika and Alia sang Channa Mereya

During the episode, the host of the show- Karan Johar made Alia sing a song from Ranveer Singh’s film and asked Deepika to sing Channa Mereya. However, Alia disagreed to sing Nashe Si Chad Gayi and sang Laal Ishq from Ram Leela instead. While Alia crooned Laal Ishq solo, she joined Deepika to sing Channa Mereya, which happens to be the song of Alia’s husband and Deepika’s ex Ranbir.

What Deepika loves, hates and tolerates about Alia and Ranbir

Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt also participated in the rapid fire round and gave some spicy answers. During the segment, Deepika was asked what she loves, hates and tolerates about Ranbir. She answered, "I love that he doesn’t get upset. Hate could actually also be the same thing." When host Karan Johar asked if she dislikes that ‘he is not reactive’, she said yes. She added, "And tolerate, again, the fact that he doesn’t express. I think they are all interconnected."

Alia Bhatt’s upcoming projects

On the work front, Alia Bhatt recently wrapped up the shooting for her Hollywood debut film, ‘Heart Of Stone’ with Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan in the lead. She will also be seen in Farhan Akhtar's ‘Jee Le Zaraa’ with Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif and Karan Johar's ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’ with Ranveer Singh.

Meanwhile, Alia and Ranbir will be seen in Ayan Mukerji's much-anticipated film ‘Brahmastra’, which marks their first on-screen collaboration together. The story of 'Brahmastra' Part 1 revolves around Shiva (Ranbir Kapoor) – a young man, who is on the brink of epic love, with a girl named Isha (Alia Bhatt). But their world turns upside down when Shiva learns that he has a mysterious connection to the Brahmāstra and a great power within him that he doesn’t understand just yet - the power of Fire.

Alia recently featured in Darlings alongside Shefali Shah and Vijay Varma. She also made her debut as a producer and co-produced her film with King Khan.

