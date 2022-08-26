Koffee With Karan: Throwback to when Alia Bhatt burped on television, leaving Deepika Padukone in splits

Karan Johar is back with yet another season of his popular chat show, Koffee With Karan and the first episode featured the Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani co-stars Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh as a fresh brew of fun conversations. Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt, during the course of the show, opened about how she felt about her husband Ranbir Kapoor’s exes. She had a super sweet and mature response to the question. “I am very good friends with his exes. I love them both,” she emphasized. For the unversed, Ranbir has dated Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif in the past. Infact, Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone had appeared on the sixth season of the chat show where the Student Of The Year actress had famously burped on the national television and left Deepika in splits.

Alia Bhatt burped on national television

On the show, she shared the couch with Deepika Padukone and midway burped so loudly, it gave a feeling of shock and surprise to both the artists. Johar rolled his eyes while Padukone couldn't control her laughter. Bhatt is one of those few stars that doesn't take her clout too seriously. She's as unfazed and insouciant as one can get. Well, Alia burped on national television and I’m so glad they did not edit it out! Feminism stands for freedom to burp without being judged as well. Like Deepika said, “Don’t judge, Karan.”

What Deepika loves, hates and tolerates about Alia and Ranbir

Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt also participated in the rapid fire round and gave some spicy answers. During the segment, Deepika was asked what she loves, hates and tolerates about Alia. “One thing I love about her is her candidness. I don’t think I know her well enough to hate anything about her.” She added with a chuckle, “One thing I can tolerate are her burps.”

On being asked the same question about Ranbir, Deepika said, "I love that he doesn’t get upset. Hate could actually also be the same thing." When host Karan Johar asked if she dislikes that ‘he is not reactive’, she said yes. She added, "And tolerate, again, the fact that he doesn’t express. I think they are all interconnected.”

Alia Bhatt’s upcoming projects

On the work front, Alia Bhatt recently wrapped up the shooting for her Hollywood debut film, ‘Heart Of Stone’ with Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan in the lead. She will also be seen in Farhan Akhtar's ‘Jee Le Zaraa’ with Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif and Karan Johar's ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’ with Ranveer Singh.

Meanwhile, Alia and Ranbir will be seen in Ayan Mukerji's much-anticipated film ‘Brahmastra’, which marks their first on-screen collaboration together. The story of 'Brahmastra' Part 1 revolves around Shiva (Ranbir Kapoor) – a young man, who is on the brink of epic love, with a girl named Isha (Alia Bhatt). But their world turns upside down when Shiva learns that he has a mysterious connection to the Brahmāstra and a great power within him that he doesn’t understand just yet - the power of Fire.

Alia recently featured in Darlings alongside Shefali Shah and Vijay Varma. She also made her debut as a producer and co-produced her film with King Khan.

