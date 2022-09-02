Koffee With Karan: Throwback to when Alia Bhatt said Parineeti Chopra makes her insecure

Karan Johar is back with yet another season of his popular chat show, Koffee With Karan and the first episode featured the Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani co-stars Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh as a fresh brew of fun conversations. Today, Alia is one of the biggest stars in Indian cinema. She debuted in Karan Johar’s directorial Student Of The Year and gradually made her way to the top actress with movies like 2 States, Highway, Udta Punjab, Dear Zindagi, Raazi, and most recently Gangubai Kathiawadi and Darlings, the latter being under her own production banner Eternal Sunshine Productions. Alia will also be seen in Ayan Mukerji's much-anticipated film ‘Brahmastra’, which marks her first on-screen collaboration with husband Ranbir Kapoor. The actress just finished shooting Tom Harper’s Heart Of Stone co-starring Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan. Meanwhile, during her early days in Bollywood, she had appeared on Koffee With Karan season 4 with her debut film co-stars Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra where she had revealed that Parineeti Chopra made her insecure.

Alia Bhatt said Parineeti Chopra made her insecure

When asked about insecurity, Alia said, “There are times that you do feel insecure, and I feel that’s very important for me, because then I work harder.” When asked who makes her insecure, Alia didn’t hesitate to name Parineeti. “I think she’s fantastic. I think she’s so good that I wish I was that good. She’s so effortless, and her command over the language is something that I love.”

Parineeti Chopra predicted Alia Bhatt will be a very big star

Later, in an interview with IANS, Parineeti Chopra had said "Alia and I are good friends. In fact, she always tells me these things. So when she said this on the show, I felt good that she praised me. I even gave her a call and told her that she doesn't need to feel insecure because I feel Alia will be a very big star.” The actress also praised Alia's "good looks" and "great screen presence". "If I would not have been an actress, then as an audience I would have been an Alia Bhatt fan. But as an actress, I know she is very crafty, very good looking and has a great screen presence," said the 25-year-old who made her debut in 2011 with "Ladies vs Ricky Bahl".

Alia Bhatt’s upcoming projects

On the work front, Alia Bhatt recently wrapped up the shooting for her Hollywood debut film, ‘Heart Of Stone’ with Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan in the lead. She will also be seen in Farhan Akhtar's ‘Jee Le Zaraa’ with Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif and Karan Johar's ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’ with Ranveer Singh.

Meanwhile, Alia and Ranbir will be seen in Ayan Mukerji's much-anticipated film ‘Brahmastra’, which marks their first on-screen collaboration together. The story of 'Brahmastra' Part 1 revolves around Shiva (Ranbir Kapoor) – a young man, who is on the brink of epic love, with a girl named Isha (Alia Bhatt). But their world turns upside down when Shiva learns that he has a mysterious connection to the Brahmāstra and a great power within him that he doesn’t understand just yet - the power of Fire.

Alia recently featured in Darlings alongside Shefali Shah and Vijay Varma. She also made her debut as a producer and co-produced her film with King Khan.

