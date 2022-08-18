Koffee With Karan: Throwback to when Priyanka Chopra CONFESSED she was hurt losing an award to Vidya Balan

Karan Johar is back with a set of new guests on the Koffee With Karan season 7. While there are a few actors who will be making their debut on the show this season, there are also a few others who will be gracing the show for yet another time. Speaking of which, one celebrity who has featured in every season of Koffee With Karan until now is Priyanka Chopra. While she might not be seen in this season, it’s the perfect time for a throwback to when the actress graced the couch. Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone appeared on the sixth episode of season 4 of the chat show. On the show, Karan Johar talked about how Vidya Balan's performance in Kahaani in 2013 had earned her the Filmfare 'Best Actress' Award instead of Priyanka Chopra for her work in Barfi. Karan said he remembered seeing Priyanka make a little prayer as he was on stage announcing the nominees. He added that he noticed her demeanor change after she lost.

Priyanka Chopra on losing the Best actress award for Barfi to Vidya Balan’s Kahaani

Expressing that she did feel sad about it, the actress said, “This film for me was very special. And I knew I wasn’t getting it (the award) before, (but) I sat through it. My dad told me actually. He was ill, he was at the hospital at that time. I told him, ‘I am going for Filmfare. And he was like, ‘Good luck! Your performance was amazing.’ And when I got there…you know, you hear. So, I found out, and I remember calling him and saying ‘I am not winning it. Why should I stay?’ And he said, ‘Because you are a good sportsman. Stay, and clap for someone else. It’s fine.’ So, I decided that I would do that. And yes, it did hurt me. That year, specifically, it did.”

Priyanka Chopra’s work front

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Priyanka recently wrapped up the shoot for her debut web series Citadel, helmed by the Russo brothers. Apart from this, she also has the film It’s All Coming Back To Me. Speaking about her Indian projects, she was last seen in The White Tiger alongside Farhan Akhtar and Adarsh Gourav. She now has Jee Le Zaraa with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt in the pipeline.

Meanwhile, Koffee With Karan season 7 began last month on July 7. So far actors like Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor-Sara Ali Khan, Akshay Kumar-Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vijay Deverkonda-Ananya Pandya, Kareena Kapoor-Aamir Khan, Sonam Kapoor-Arjun Kapoor have come on the show. It is rumoured that celebs Katrina Kaif-Ishaan Khatter-Siddhant Chaturvedi, the cast of Archies and more are set to come on the show.

