Koffee With Karan: Throwback to when Priyanka Chopra REVEALED her first-ever audition was for Quantico

Karan Johar is back with a set of new guests on the Koffee With Karan season 7. One celebrity who has featured in every season of Koffee With Karan until now is Priyanka Chopra. While she might not be seen in this season, it’s the perfect time for a throwback when the actress graced the couch. Meanwhile, the actress can do anything, and going solo on Koffee with Karan just proved that. Yes, PeeCee appeared solo in Season 5 of the chat show and proved that she really didn’t need anyone else to make an appearance with her. Except Karan Johar, of course, who was not only the host, but functioned like a sort of chatty BFF on that couch. On the show, she revealed that she gave her very first audition for Quantico in 2015 and that she was very nervous. She literally thanked god that she got the job.

Priyanka Chopra’s first-ever audition was for Quantico

During the show, Priyanka talked about having to audition for the first time when she went to L.A. In India, with her Miss World win, there was no need for it, so Quantico was her very first try out! Speaking about the process, she said, "I dressed completely the opposite of Alex Parrish. I dressed like myself ... Heels and skirt. And the show runner said, we knew ‘somebody' had walked in! Didn't know who you were, but everybody stood up!" PeeCee played the role of an FBI agent named Alex Parrish in Quantico.

Priyanka Chopra’s upcoming projects

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Priyanka recently wrapped up the shoot for her debut web series Citadel, helmed by the Russo brothers. Apart from this, she also has the film It’s All Coming Back To Me. Speaking about her Indian projects, she was last seen in The White Tiger alongside Farhan Akhtar and Adarsh Gourav. She now has Jee Le Zaraa with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt in the pipeline.

Meanwhile, Koffee With Karan Season 7 began last month on July 7. So far, actors like Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor-Sara Ali Khan, Akshay Kumar-Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vijay Deverkonda-Ananya Pandya, Kareena Kapoor-Aamir Khan, Sonam Kapoor-Arjun Kapoor have come on the show. It is rumoured that celebs Katrina Kaif-Ishaan Khatter-Siddhant Chaturvedi, the cast of Archies and more are set to come on the show.

