Koffee With Karan: Throwback to when Priyanka Chopra said Dwayne Johnson is very similar to Salman Khan

Karan Johar is back with a set of new guests on the Koffee With Karan season 7. One celebrity who has featured in every season of Koffee With Karan until now is Priyanka Chopra. Priyanka has carved a niche for herself in Bollywood as well as Hollywood. PeeCee marked her Hollywood debut with the American TV show Quantico, where Priyanka essayed the role of Alex Parrish. Ever since then, there’s no full stop to her cinematic journey. The actress has also worked in films like The Matrix Resurrections, Baywatch and Isn’t It Romantic. Meanwhile, the global star appeared solo in Season 5 of the chat show and proved that she really didn’t need anyone else to make an appearance with her. At Koffee with Karan, talking about her Baywatch co-star, Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, Priyanka Chopra had revealed that the Hollywood star is very similar to Salman Khan.

Priyanka Chopra revealed that Dwayne Johnson is very similar to Salman Khan

The actress who played the negative lead in Baywatch revealed that The Rock gives a vibe similar to that of Salman Khan.

“He is such a nice guy, just like a nice guy. Generally courteous because when my mom came on sets, he went and pulled a chair for her. So he has those etiquettes, manners which makes him really nice. If I have to draw a parallel, he is very much like Salman Khan. He is always surrounded by lots of people, loves interacting with them and has a family-like vibe. He is always into his daughter, so yes, the vibe is very much like Salman’s,” said Priyanka.

Priyanka Chopra’s first-ever audition was for Quantico

During the show, Priyanka talked about having to audition for the first time when she went to L.A. In India, with her Miss World win, there was no need for it, so Quantico was her very first try out! Speaking about the process, she said, "I dressed completely the opposite of Alex Parrish. I dressed like myself ... Heels and skirt. And the show runner said, we knew ‘somebody' had walked in! Didn't know who you were, but everybody stood up!" PeeCee played the role of an FBI agent named Alex Parrish in Quantico.

Priyanka Chopra’s upcoming projects

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Priyanka recently wrapped up the shoot for her debut web series Citadel, helmed by the Russo brothers. Apart from this, she also has the film It’s All Coming Back To Me. Speaking about her Indian projects, she was last seen in The White Tiger alongside Farhan Akhtar and Adarsh Gourav. She now has Jee Le Zaraa with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt in the pipeline.

Meanwhile, Koffee With Karan Season 7 began last month on July 7. So far, actors like Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor-Sara Ali Khan, Akshay Kumar-Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vijay Deverkonda-Ananya Pandya, Kareena Kapoor-Aamir Khan, Sonam Kapoor-Arjun Kapoor have come on the show. It is rumoured that celebs Katrina Kaif-Ishaan Khatter-Siddhant Chaturvedi, the cast of Archies and more are set to come on the show.

