Koffee With Karan: Throwback to when SRK said Alia Bhatt is one of the finest actresses of this generation

Bollywood's brewmaster Karan Johar is back with season 7 of his popular talk show, Koffee With Karan and we can’t keep calm. The first episode featured the Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani co-stars Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh as a fresh brew of fun conversations. While there are a few actors who will be making their debut on the show this season, there are also stars who have had quite a journey on the show. One such actor is Alia Bhatt, who recently announced her pregnancy with her husband Ranbir Kapoor. From talking about having a crush on Ranbir to laughing at herself, it's like watching someone you could relate to. Speaking of which, here we have one such instance for you of Alia when she appeared on the season 5, episode 1 of the chat show with one and only Shah Rukh Khan and the duo gave us one blockbuster episode.

Remember Alia's answer to who is India's President when she came on the show with her Student of The Year co-stars Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra? Well as we all know the actor was trolled a lot for her wrong answer but Shah Rukh also did not leave any stone unturned. During the entire episode, he kept teasing her for what she had done. He also had good things to say about Alia.

SRK said Alia is one of the finest actresses of this generation

Shah Rukh had some really nice things to say about Alia. When asked what was his vibe with Alia on the sets of Dear Zindagi, SRK said, "It was a great learning experience. She is one of the finest actresses of this generation. It was more of a learning experience than what I did with Bhatt saab." He also mentioned how she is too good too soon. He feels Alia is trapped in great acting without experiencing acting in Indian cinema. "It's wonderful to be bad at times," SRK said.

Alia Bhatt’s upcoming projects

On the work front, Alia Bhatt recently wrapped up the shooting for her Hollywood debut film, ‘Heart Of Stone’ with Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan in the lead. She will also be seen in Farhan Akhtar's ‘Jee Le Zaraa’ with Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif and Karan Johar's ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’ with Ranveer Singh.

Meanwhile, Alia and Ranbir will be seen in Ayan Mukerji's much-anticipated film ‘Brahmastra’, which marks their first on-screen collaboration together. The story of 'Brahmastra' Part 1 revolves around Shiva (Ranbir Kapoor) – a young man, who is on the brink of epic love, with a girl named Isha (Alia Bhatt). But their world turns upside down when Shiva learns that he has a mysterious connection to the Brahmāstra and a great power within him that he doesn’t understand just yet - the power of Fire.

Alia recently featured in Darlings alongside Shefali Shah and Vijay Varma. She also made her debut as a producer and co-produced her film with King Khan.

ALSO READ: Koffee With Karan: When Varun Dhawan revealed Alia Bhatt cried on Badrinath Ki Dulhania set for THIS reason