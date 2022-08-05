Koffee With Karan: Throwback to when Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt revealed they fight like siblings

Karan Johar is back with season 7 of his popular talk show, Koffee With Karan and the first episode featured the Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani co-stars Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh as a fresh brew of fun conversations. Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt, during the course of the show, was asked by Karan Johar about who she shared a better "onscreen chemistry" with, presenting two options: Ranveer Singh and Varun Dhawan. And guess who she chose, one and only Varun Dhawan! The Badrinath Ki Dulhania actors also appeared on season 5 of the popular chat show and needless to say, they had a blast. The duo also revealed that they fight like siblings.

Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan fight like siblings

Ali and Varun however did prove that they were the best friends around. While Alia accepted that she was absolutely comfortable around Varun, the Dishoom actor said he feels protective towards Alia. The two also confessed that sometimes their fights are so weird that people around call them quarreling siblings! Speaking about the sibling-like behaviour between Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar asked them if they get violent with each other on set. Varun replied, "She (Alia) gets violent. She scratches me. Ask my spot boy." Now, that's 50 shades of chemistry!

Varun and Alia’s friendship

Both Alia and Varun admitted to being really good friends, who care for each other. So much so that Varun can sit on Alia’s lap whenever he wants to, and Alia can scratch Varun whenever she is annoyed with him. Infact, Varun said that even though he may say something bad about Alia, no one else should have the guts to speak badly about her in front of him. He claimed to have the same feeling for Siddharth Malhotra also, his co-star in Student Of The Year.

In an interview with Hindustan Times in 2017, around the release of Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Varun addressed link-up rumours with Alia and said that it was ‘very upsetting’ for him. “And it’s purely due to the fact that Alia and I were working extremely hard [in Singapore] on the film. We were conscious about the fact that we were pairing up for the third time, and so, we were like, ‘we should do something novel and unique’,” he said.

Varun and Alia made their Bollywood debut together in 2012 with Student Of The Year, directed by Karan. Since then, they have starred together in three films - Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, Badrinath Ki Dulhania and Kalank.

Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan’s upcoming projects

On the work front, Alia Bhatt is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Darlings, which she is co-producing with Shah Rukh Khan. The film also features Vijay Varma and Shefali Shah. Jasmeet K Reen directed black comedy is slated to release on August 5 on Netflix. Apart from Darlings, Alia Bhatt is also gearing up for the release of Brahmastra. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the fantasy drama also features Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni in the lead. Marking Alia and Ranbir’s first collaboration, Brahmastra will hit the screens on September 9, 2022. Alia Bhatt recently wrapped up the shooting for her Hollywood debut film, ‘Heart Of Stone’ with Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan in the lead. She will also be seen in Farhan Akhtar's ‘Jee Le Zaraa’ with Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif and Karan Johar's ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’ with Ranveer Singh.

On the other hand, Varun Dhawan recently wrapped up Nitesh Tiwari directorial Bawaal. one of the most-anticipated movies and Bawaal also marks Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan’s first on-screen collaboration together. Besides, he will also be seen trying his hands on the horror-comedy genre with Amar Kaushik’s Bhediya with Kriti Sanon.

