Koffee With Karan: Vicky Kaushal on comparison with Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh: It doesn't come organically

Last night we saw one of the most happening episodes of Koffee With Karan 7. Two Punjabi munda’s Sidharth Malhotra and Vicky Kaushal spilt a lot of beans on the episode. From talking about their personal lives to talking about their professional lives, these two stars were out there. Even Karan Johar made sure to get out all the gossip from the two most-handsome men in Bollywood. Well, when you are in the industry there is inevitable competition with your peers. During the interaction, Vicky opened up about comparing his career with Ranveer Singh and Ranbir Kapoor.

Vicky Kaushal opens up about falling into the comparison trap

When Karan Johar asked Vicky Kaushal does he fall into the comparison trap? To this, the actor replied with a negative. “I feel all these tracks are running parallelly and everybody’s pursuit is for excellence and everybody’s pursuit is for leaving a great legacy behind. That is what we are all pursuing for and that's what we are all aiming for, that is what we are all working hard for. I think with changing times the definition of being a star changes. With my contemporaries alone, I started watching Student Of The Year and all before I even entered the industry. I have seen them and I have admired them and I have already looked up to them ki ‘yaar kabhi mujhe bhi aisi film mile’. So I never get into this comparison that I never feel that I am equal to them. I feel ki acha yaar meri journey chal rahi hai. I used to watch their films when I wasn’t even in the industry, be it Ranbir, Ranveer even Sid everybody. It just doesn’t come to me organically. Like sometimes I have fan moments with them,” added the star.

Vicky Kaushal’s work front

Vicky Kaushal will be seen in Govinda Naam Mera with Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar, Laxman Utekar's untitled next with Sara Ali Khan, Sam Bahadur with Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Anand Tiwari's next with Tripti Dimri.

Sidharth Malhotra’s work front

Sidharth Malhotra will be seen in Mission Majnu with Rashmika Mandanna, Thank God with Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet and Rohit Shetty's web series Indian Police Force with Vivek Oberoi and Shilpa Shetty.

