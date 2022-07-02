Koffee With Karan: When Alia Bhatt beat Shah Rukh Khan in a GK quiz and shut trolls like a boss

Ever since filmmaker Karan Johar announced season 7 of his chat show Koffee With Karan, viewers can’t keep calm. The show has created quite a hype, even before it starts streaming on July 7. And, while there are a few actors who will be making their debut on the show this season, there are also stars who have had quite a journey on the show. One such actor is Alia Bhatt, who recently announced her pregnancy with her husband Ranbir Kapoor. From talking about having a crush on Ranbir to laughing at herself, it's like watching someone you could relate to. Speaking of which, here we have one such instance for you of Alia when she appeared on the season 4, episode 5 of the chat show with the co-stars of her debut film Student Of The Year and got mercilessly trolled but evolved over the years and came out of the image that had been created of her.

When Alia Bhatt was trolled for getting President's name wrong on Karan Johar’s chat show

Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, and Sidharth appeared on KJo's show, a quick round of rapid-fire landed Alia in a pool of trolling and criticism. When asked to name the then President of India, Alia instantly said Prithviraj Chauhan, instead of Pranab Mukherjee. The Dear Zindagi actress was massively trolled for her goof-up with many going on to make jokes about her IQ level.

When Alia beat Shah Rukh Khan in the GK quiz on Koffee With Karan

Meanwhile, reviving her image, Alia again appeared on the show with Shah Rukh Khan on the opening episode of the fifth season of Koffee With Karan, where Shah Rukh Khan took the hamper home for winning the Rapid-Fire Round but Alia beat him hands down in the General Knowledge buzzer round. Well, Shah Rukh Khan also pointed out that President Pranab Mukherjee "changed" Alia's life. To which Alia Bhatt said, “Thank You Pranab Mukherjee for being the best President and changing my life”.

She had won the "TV/radio-type-looking" hamper for a quiz and shut the trolls.

Alia Bhatt's upcoming projects

On the work front, Alia Bhatt is currently shooting for her Hollywood debut film, ‘Heart Of Stone’ with Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan in the lead. She will next star in Darlings, which she is co-producing with Shah Rukh Khan. She will also be seen in Farhan Akhtar's ‘Jee Le Zaraa’ with Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif and Karan Johar's ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’ with Ranveer Singh.

Meanwhile, Alia and Ranbir will be seen in Ayan Mukerji's much-anticipated film ‘Brahmastra’, which marks their first on-screen collaboration together. The story of 'Brahmastra' Part 1 revolves around Shiva (Ranbir Kapoor) – a young man, who is on the brink of epic love, with a girl named Isha (Alia Bhatt). But their world turns upside down when Shiva learns that he has a mysterious connection to the Brahmāstra and a great power within him that he doesn’t understand just yet - the power of Fire.

