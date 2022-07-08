Koffee With Karan: When Alia Bhatt REVEALED how her and Deepika Padukone's friendship began.

Bollywood's brewmaster Karan Johar is back with another season of his popular talk show, Koffee With Karan and the first episode featured the Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani co-stars Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh as a fresh brew of fun conversations. Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt, during the course of the show, opened about how she felt about her hubby Ranbir Kapoor’s exes. She had a super sweet and mature response to the question. “I am very good friends with his exes. I love them both,” she emphasized. For the unversed, Ranbir has dated Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif in the past. Infact, Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone had appeared on the sixth season of the chat show where the duo revealed about how they became friends.

Alia and Deepika Friendship

In a special bit on the season 6 of Koffee With Karan, Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone left host Karan Johar shocked by revealing how they once barged into a men’s washroom. During Coldplay’s live performance in Berlin, there was this one tune that they weren’t very enthusiastic about. Alia and Deepika ran to the toilet and there was this long queue outside the ladies’ washroom, so they simply barged into the men’s washroom. They even asked the men to ‘scooch over’ in the toilet. Deepika calls Alia her ‘partner in crime’ ever since.

Alia Bhatt's Love Life

Ranbir and Alia tied the knot on April 14 at a close-knit family affair hosted in their house in Mumbai. The couple is all set to embrace parenthood for the first time. The announcement was made by Alia as she shared a beautiful pic from her scan from the hospital. The picture put up by the actress on Instagram showed her in a hospital bed, as her husband Ranbir Kapoor sat beside her and the duo stared away at what looked like sonography. The post also had another pic showcasing a lion family.

Alia Bhatt's Upcoming Projects

On the work front, Alia Bhatt is currently shooting for her Hollywood debut film, ‘Heart Of Stone’ with Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan in the lead. She will next star in Darlings, which she is co-producing with Shah Rukh Khan. She will also be seen in Farhan Akhtar's ‘Jee Le Zaraa’ with Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif and Karan Johar's ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’ with Ranveer Singh.

Meanwhile, Alia and Ranbir will be seen in Ayan Mukerji's much-anticipated film ‘Brahmastra’, which marks their first on-screen collaboration together. The story of 'Brahmastra' Part 1 revolves around Shiva (Ranbir Kapoor) – a young man, who is on the brink of epic love, with a girl named Isha (Alia Bhatt). But their world turns upside down when Shiva learns that he has a mysterious connection to the Brahmāstra and a great power within him that he doesn’t understand just yet - the power of Fire.

