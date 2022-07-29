Koffee With Karan: When Shah Rukh Khan quipped ‘Alia Bhatt is dating everyone’

Bollywood's brewmaster Karan Johar is back with season 7 of his popular talk show, Koffee With Karan and we can’t keep calm. While there are a few actors who will be making their debut on the show this season, there are also stars who have had quite a journey on the show. One such actor is Alia Bhatt, who recently announced her pregnancy with her husband Ranbir Kapoor. From talking about having a crush on Ranbir to laughing at herself, it's like watching someone you could relate to. Speaking of which, here we have one such instance for you of Alia when she appeared on the season 5, episode 1 of the chat show with one and only Shah Rukh Khan and the duo gave us one blockbuster episode. Alia is making her debut as a producer and is co-producing her upcoming film Darlings with King Khan.

Alia Bhatt is dating everyone – SRK

During a segment in the show, Karan Johar asked SRK, “Who do you think Alia Bhatt dates?" To this, Shah Rukh had a rather shocking reply. He said, “Everyone. I mean every young person that I heard about when she was launched... and I have known her as a baby, so for me, this is really really shocking. Because yeh toh bachchi thi mere saamne. And every person I meet is telling me that she is dating this one, she is dating that one. To be honest, I've never been able to ask her personally."

Then, Karan said, “Do you want to ask her now?" Shah Rukh replies, "I know I would be disappointed if there would be 3 or 4."

Alia’s response

Alia, who was so far listening to this conversation patiently, stays silent no more and exclaims, “Nooo, but there are not! I am 23, I could have, over time, 3 or 4 boyfriends, but not at one point." To this, Shah Rukh immediately rebuttals, “But I didn't mean at one point. I'm really old-fashioned. At 23 also, having 4 means a lot for me. I'm sorry."

Alia Bhatt’s upcoming projects

On the work front, Alia Bhatt recently wrapped up the shooting for her Hollywood debut film, ‘Heart Of Stone’ with Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan in the lead. She will next star in Darlings, which she is co-producing with Shah Rukh Khan. She will also be seen in Farhan Akhtar's ‘Jee Le Zaraa’ with Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif and Karan Johar's ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’ with Ranveer Singh.

Meanwhile, Alia and Ranbir will be seen in Ayan Mukerji's much-anticipated film ‘Brahmastra’, which marks their first on-screen collaboration together. The story of 'Brahmastra' Part 1 revolves around Shiva (Ranbir Kapoor) – a young man, who is on the brink of epic love, with a girl named Isha (Alia Bhatt). But their world turns upside down when Shiva learns that he has a mysterious connection to the Brahmāstra and a great power within him that he doesn’t understand just yet - the power of Fire.

