Koffee With Karan: When Varun Dhawan revealed Alia Bhatt cried on Badrinath Ki Dulhania set for this reason

Bollywood's brewmaster is back with season 7 of his popular talk show, Koffee With Karan and the first episode featured the Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani co-stars Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh. Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt, during the course of the show, was asked by Karan Johar about who she shared a better "on-screen chemistry" with, presenting two options: Ranveer Singh and Varun Dhawan. And guess who she chose, one and only Varun Dhawan! The Badrinath Ki Dulhania actors also appeared on Season 5 of the popular chat show and needless to say, they had a blast. Varun revealed how Alia cried on the sets of their film for a silly reason.

Alia Bhatt cried on sets of Badrinath Ki Dulhania because there were only cheese balls on the menu & no diet food

During Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt’s appearance on Koffee With Karan in 2017, a video of her sobbing inconsolably was played. She broke down due to hunger pangs. Varun appeared to be recording the video of Alia crying. “Can you at least tell me why you are crying?” he asked her. “Because I am hungry,” she explained. When he asked her if there was no food, she tearfully replied, “No, they have cheese balls on the menu, I can’t trust this menu.”

Varun and Alia’s friendship

Both Alia and Varun admitted to being really good friends, who care for each other. So much so that Varun can sit on Alia’s lap whenever he wants to, and Alia can scratch Varun whenever she is annoyed with him. In fact, Varun said that even though he may say something bad about Alia, no one else should have the guts to speak badly about her in front of him. He claimed to have the same feeling for Siddharth Malhotra also, his co-star in Student Of The Year.

In an interview with Hindustan Times in 2017, around the release of Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Varun addressed link-up rumours with Alia and said that it was ‘very upsetting’ for him'. “And it’s purely due to the fact that Alia and I were working extremely hard [in Singapore] on the film. We were conscious about the fact that we were pairing up for the third time, and so, we were like, ‘we should do something novel and unique’,” he said.

Varun and Alia made their Bollywood debut together in 2012 with Student Of The Year, directed by Karan. Since then, they have starred together in three films - Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, Badrinath Ki Dulhania, and Kalank.

ALSO READ: Ranbir Kapoor on proposing to Alia Bhatt in Maasai Mara: Thank God she blushes & I can make her do that