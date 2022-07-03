Koffee With Karan: Wondering what's the most desirable hamper contains? Find out

Karan Johar is all set to kickstart season 7 of his popular talk show Koffee with Karan and viewers absolutely cannot keep calm. In fact, the makers have unveiled the first promo of Koffee With Karan season 7 and it has added to the audience’s excitement for the show. Ever since KJo made the announcement about the new season, the fans have been excited to see their favourite celebrities getting candid and honest on the ‘Koffee’ couch with some fun and gossip elements. But apart from this, what intrigues us is the Koffee Hamper.

Have you ever wondered just what the guests who win the dreaded Rapid-Fire round on Karan Johar's Koffee With Karan, walk away with?

The mystery is solved. We have here, the contents of the most wanted hamper. The expensive and luxury hamper includes:

1. Personalised roasted coffee

2. Coffee french press

3. Coffee mug

4. Brownies

5. Bluetooth speakers

6. IPhone

7. Home decor vouchers

8. Handmade soaps

9. Skin care products

10. Chocolates

New elements on Koffee With Karan season 7

Koffee with Karan season 7 will also be reprising the popular rapid fire round wherein Karan Johar will be asking some sassy questions to the celebs gracing the couch. Besides, the popular chat show will also have new additions like Koffee Bingo, Mashed Up, etc. Clearly, Karan Johar has left no stone unturned to make Koffee With Karan 7 to make a grand show.

Sharing his excitement about returning with Koffee With Karan, KJo said, “I’m excited to be back with Koffee With Karan, for an all-new season, keeping up the promise of being the personal celebrity hotspot for over 18 years. This will be a season of all-out candour for a galaxy of stars where there are no brakes to pull”. Koffee With Karan season 7 will be premiering on July 7 this year. Talking about it, Karan said, “Koffee with Karan will not be returning...on TV! Because every great story needs a good twist”

The chat show will be premiered on Disney+ Hotstar.