Koffee Quiz to The Lie-O-Meter: 5 interesting games that have been played on 'Koffee With Karan'

Koffee with Karan is a talk show hosted by Karan Johar. Love it or hate it, you can’t ignore it. Such is the charisma of the iconic talk show. In 2004, Koffee With Karan Season 1 premiered and eight years later, the obsession with the show has only increased. Now, the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai director returned with the seventh season of Koffee With Karan, which premiered on July 7th, this year and has witnessed many celebrities like Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor-Sara Ali Khan, Akshay Kumar-Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Ananya Panday-Vijay Deverakonda, Aamir Khan-Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor-Arjun Kapoor, and Vicky Kaushal-Sidharth Malhotra have graced the 'Koffee Couch.'



Karan has so far hosted as many as 6 successful seasons of the show which were well received by the audience for its quirk and fun segments. While talk shows with celebrities aren't a new concept, what made Karan's couch famous is his interesting games. From Koffee Quiz to The Lie-O-Meter, here is a list of 5 interesting games that have been played on Koffee With Karan over the 7 seasons.

1. Koffee Bingo

On Koffee With Karan 7, Karan Johar introduced a new game which was, titled Koffee Bingo, in which the stars circle- on iPads all the things they have done.

2. Koffee Quiz

Introduced in season 4, KJo asks a mix of Bollywood-based and general knowledge questions to his celebrity guests, who compete against each other and win a stunning gift hamper in the end.

3. The Lie-O-Meter

Karan Johar makes use of a beep that he has in his hand and he beeps it when he would think that his celebrity guests were lying or being diplomatic about their answers.

4. Opinions

Koffee With Karan featured this segment which allowed the guests to hear the opinions of others including the public and/or other Bollywood stars.

5. Slam Zone

This segment was introduced in the seventh season. Karan asks his guests questions related to Bollywood, general knowledge, and pop culture. In the final segment, the guests also have to call fellow celebrities and say, “Hey Karan, it's me."

