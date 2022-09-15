Koffee With Karan 5: When Priyanka Chopra talked about facing racism in the US: 'It was at an airport...'

Priyanka Chopra is one of the most talented actresses in the industry. She is one of the top actresses and has become a notable name in Hollywood after having a fruitful career in Bollywood. Priyanka has impressed us with her mind-blowing performances in films like The White Tiger, The Sky Is Pink, Mary Kom, Agneepath, Isn't It Romantic, Kaminey, Dostana, Fashion, Krrish, Waqt: The Race Against Time, and many more. Priyanka has carved a niche for herself in Bollywood and Hollywood and also enjoys a massive fan following.

Priyanka Chopra made an appearance on Karan Johar's chat show, Koffee With Karan season 5, a few years back. During her appearance, the Anjaana Anjaani actress talked about Hollywood vs Bollywood, marriage, personal life, and much more. Priyanka spilled the beans over a part of the conversation when Karan Johar asked about facing racism overseas. The actress talked about a flight she took from Europe to New York, where she wanted to use the washroom but was stopped by a crew member who said that it was reserved for first-class passengers only. Later, the attendant made the assumption that PeeCee was not travelling first class, solely based on the colour of her skin. According to her, they realised their mistake and apologised for it.

Priyanka Chopra international recognition

The Dil Dhadakne Do actress gained international recognition and fame after she played Alex Parrish, an FBI agent in the American thriller drama television series, Quantico. After Quantico, Priyanka went on to appear in Hollywood films like Baywatch, Isn't It Romantic, and The Matrix Resurrections among others.

Recently, Priyanka celebrated her 40th birthday on the 18th of July and she celebrated her special day with daughter Malti Marie, her husband-singer Nick Jonas, her friends, and family members. She also shared pictures on her Instagram handle which featured Nick Jonas, Parineeti Chopra, Madhu Chopra, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, and others.

Priyanka Chopra work front

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress was last seen in the 2021 American film, The Matrix Resurrections, which also starred Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, Jada Pinkett Smith, Lambert Wilson, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jessica Henwick, Jonathan Groff, Neil Patrick Harris. In the film, she essayed the role of Sati. It is directed by Lana Wachowski and also marks the sequel to The Matrix Revolutions (2003) and the fourth installment in the Matrix film franchise.

Next, Priyanka will feature in It's All Coming Back To Me opposite Sam Heughan and Celine Dion. She also has Russo Brothers’ Citadel, which will premiere on Amazon Prime Videos. She will also star in Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa, a road trip film with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif. Written by Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti in collaboration, under the banner Excel Entertainment. The film marks Priyanka’s first collaboration with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif. Meanwhile, Jee Le Zaraa also marks her return to the Hindi screens after the 2019 film, The Sky Is Pink, directed by Shonali Bose and also starred Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim, and Rohit Suresh Saraf in the lead roles.

