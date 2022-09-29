Koffee With Karan 6: When Priyanka Chopra revealed she took only 45 seconds to say Yes to Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra and American singer Nick Jonas tied the knot in 2018 at Umaid Bhavan Palace in Rajasthan in the presence of their family and loved ones. Jonas' father Paul Kevin Jonas Sr. officiated the first Christian ceremony. A second Hindu ceremony took place to honor Priyanka's background. The couple marked the eve of their wedding with traditional Hindu celebrations. Ever since, there hasn’t been a moment PeeCee and Nick Jonas haven’t expressed their love for each other and their social media is proof of it!

A few years back, Priyanka Chopra made an appearance on Karan Johar's chat show, Koffee With Karan 6 for the season finale with Kareena Kapoor Khan. In the episode, the two actresses discussed Bollywood gossip, their husbands, the paparazzi, their shared connection with Greece, and much more. Priyanka was quizzed about her royal wedding and, of course, her husband Nick Jonas. The Dil Dhadakne Do actress talked about her proposal and said that it took her 45 seconds to say yes to Nick's proposal. "It took me 45 seconds to say yes, because, at that point, we had dated just for two months. He was on his knees, and he had this big Tiffany box inside which was another box. He went over with his brothers to pick up the ring and shut down the entire Tiffany store,” Priyanka said.