Koffee With Karan 6: When Priyanka Chopra revealed she took only 45 seconds to say Yes to Nick Jonas
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas tied the knot in December 2018.
Priyanka Chopra and American singer Nick Jonas tied the knot in 2018 at Umaid Bhavan Palace in Rajasthan in the presence of their family and loved ones. Jonas' father Paul Kevin Jonas Sr. officiated the first Christian ceremony. A second Hindu ceremony took place to honor Priyanka's background. The couple marked the eve of their wedding with traditional Hindu celebrations. Ever since, there hasn’t been a moment PeeCee and Nick Jonas haven’t expressed their love for each other and their social media is proof of it!
A few years back, Priyanka Chopra made an appearance on Karan Johar's chat show, Koffee With Karan 6 for the season finale with Kareena Kapoor Khan. In the episode, the two actresses discussed Bollywood gossip, their husbands, the paparazzi, their shared connection with Greece, and much more. Priyanka was quizzed about her royal wedding and, of course, her husband Nick Jonas. The Dil Dhadakne Do actress talked about her proposal and said that it took her 45 seconds to say yes to Nick's proposal. "It took me 45 seconds to say yes, because, at that point, we had dated just for two months. He was on his knees, and he had this big Tiffany box inside which was another box. He went over with his brothers to pick up the ring and shut down the entire Tiffany store,” Priyanka said.
Meanwhile, in January, this year, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas welcomed their baby girl, daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas via surrogacy. On Mother's Day, 2022, the couple revealed that their daughter was in NICU for over 100 days. They also shared her first photo on Instagram after welcoming her home. The duo has named their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. However, the couple is yet to reveal Malti's face. Their daughter's name has been taken from the middle names of Priyanka's mother, Madhu Malti Chopra, and Nick's mother Denise Marie Jonas.
On the work front, the actress was last seen in the 2021 American film, The Matrix Resurrections, which also starred Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, Jada Pinkett Smith, Lambert Wilson, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jessica Henwick, Jonathan Groff, Neil Patrick Harris. In the film, she essayed the role of Sati. It is directed by Lana Wachowski and also marks the sequel to The Matrix Revolutions and the fourth installment in the Matrix film franchise.
Next, Priyanka will feature in It's All Coming Back To Me opposite Sam Heughan and Celine Dion. She also has Russo Brothers’ Citadel, which will premiere on Amazon Prime Videos.
She will also star in Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa, a road trip film with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif. Written by Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti in collaboration, under the banner Excel Entertainment. The film marks Priyanka’s first collaboration with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif. Meanwhile, Jee Le Zaraa also marks her return to the Hindi screens after the 2019 film, The Sky Is Pink, directed by Shonali Bose and also starred Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim, and Rohit Saraf in the lead.
