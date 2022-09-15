Koffee With Karan 7: 5 fun revelations from Varun Dhawan and Anil Kapoor’s filmy episode

Varun Dhawan and Anil Kapoor were the latest guests on the recent episode of Koffee With Karan 7 . The onscreen father-and-son duo was quite fun to watch as they engaged in candid conversations with host Karan Johar. They opened up about relationships, marriage, infidelity, insecurities, and much more. Let us then, take a look at the 5 fun revelations made on the Koffee couch with the Jugjugg Jeeyo actors.

Karan Johar opens up about his breakup

In a first, Karan Johar, after being challenged by Varun Dhawan, spilled some beans on his relationship and shared that he broke up. He also revealed that the Student of the Year actor was supportive of him and his relationship.

Varun Dhawan on Alia Bhatt

Varun said that he considers his Kalank co-star Alia Bhatt his competitor. Varun said, “The only person I feel evenly closely competitive with is Alia Bhatt,” said the actor. “As a society, we also need to start accepting that our female leads can also be bigger than heroes. With Alia Bhatt's smashing big openings, as a male actor, I seek inspiration from that and aspire to do it too as a performer.”

Varun Dhawan on being doubtful about his capabilities

KJo asked Varun Dhawan about not being cast in his recent movies. Responding to this, Varun opened up about facing self-doubt. He said, “It definitely made me think, am I slipping in my game? Have I not created that right body of work or image as an actor for Karan to consider me in his films? Sometimes it was also along the lines of why Karan thinks I can’t do these roles. For me, it is more in terms of introspection of my competencies. It never leads to me feeling envious or defeated by your selection. I take it as an opportunity to analyze where I can possibly improve.”

Anil Kapoor on feeling jealous of Jackie Shroff

Anil Kapoor too talked about feeling jealous of Jackie Shroff. He said that Shroff, despite being an outsider, had become an A-lister as soon as he signed a Shubhash Ghai film. When Karan asked Anil if he felt insecure about Jackie's success, Anil admitted that he did feel so. He added, "Jackie became a huge, huge success and I remember it so well that on sets, when people came to take his autographs, Jackie asked me to sign the autograph book as well and that was amazing."

Anil Kapoor on stalking Shah Rukh Khan

Karan asked Anil Kapoor about a celebrity that he stalks on social media. While Varun suggested Disha Patani and Neha Sharma’s names, AK replied saying “Shah Rukh Khan. He is less on social media, but less is always more.” He then went on to praise Disha Patani’s appearance and said, “I have worked with Disha Patani, she looks absolutely stunning, she has got a great body and when you have a great body then why not flaunt it.” Varun also agreed with Anil saying, “I think Disha has an insane body. And you have it, you flaunt it.”

ALSO READ: Koffee With Karan 7: Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor’s segment revolves around marriage, relationships and more