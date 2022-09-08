Koffee With Karan 7: 6 spiciest revelations made by Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ishaan Khatter on show

The tenth episode of Karan Johar’s Koffee With Karan Season 7 is finally out and it featured Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Ishaan Khatter on the Koffee couch. The appearance of the trio reminded us of what Koffee With Karan used to be like back in the 2010s. The unusual 'Phone Bhoot' trio came as a breath of fresh air on the show and turned the entire episode into a laughter riot. During the show, Katrina Kaif , Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Ishaan Khatter made some spiciest revelations. Let's read

1. Katrina Kaif revealed she wasn't dating Vicky Kaushal and met him for the first time at the Screen Awards. She said, "It really was my destiny and it was meant to be." Katrina also revealed that Zoya Akhtar was one of the first people with whom she shared that she likes Vicky.

2. Katrina revealed that Vicky was not on her radar and she never heard of him. "I maybe heard the name but there was no association. It was the most unexpected thing," said Katrina. She further said that Vicky's love for his family, commitments, and values made her fall for him.

3. Siddhant Chaturvedi revealed Ishaan Khatter was the first celebrity who reached out to him when the teaser of 'Mere Gully Mein' was released and that's how their friendship started.

4. Ishaan Khatter revealed one thing about Katrina that annoys him the most. "She will be speaking to you and she genuinely listens right when you speak which is lovely, when you’re having a conversation. Looking into your eyes. Except when she stops listening. And it can happen at any given point. So you’re speaking to Katrina Kaif and suddenly you’re speaking to a wall. Like there’s no one there, there’s no person. Like, she is looking at you, but she is looking through you," said Ishaan.

5. During the rapid-fire round, Ishaan revealed he did not talk to his ex Ananya Panday for two weeks straight after a fight.

6. Katrina revealed that Vicky did a 45-minute concert of her songs and danced it through on her birthday.

