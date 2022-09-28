Koffee With Karan 7: Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh and other celebs who promoted their films this season

The post-pandemic cinema landscape has changed drastically. Bollywood movies are now competing with OTT platforms for viewers. This means that producing good movies is just half the battle, marketing them is a different struggle altogether. However, production companies have found ways to do so effectively via public appearances of cast members, social media interactions, and even TV show appearances. One such show that has always been a hotspot for movie promotions is Koffee with Karan. A show followed primarily by cinephiles who tune in every week to see their favourite actors get candid while sipping on some coffee. This season has been no exception with several celebrity guest duos gracing the couch to spread the word about their upcoming release. Here are all the movies that were promoted on Koffee With Karan season 7 !

The first episode of Koffee With Karan 7 saw the Gully Boy actors Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt promoting their upcoming project - Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Set to release in 2023, the movie will star Ranveer and Alia in the lead roles, while veteran stars Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan will feature in key roles. With this film, Karan Johar will be stepping into the shoes of a director after almost 7 years.

Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday (Liger)

Viewers were treated to the chemistry of the Liger co-stars Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday on Koffee With Karan 7, which built up the anticipation to watch them together on the big screen in their film Liger. The sports action film released theatrically on 25th August 2022.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Aamir Khan (Laal Singh Chaddha)

Laal Singh Chaddha already had a lot of hype going on since its teaser was dropped. The movie is an official remake of the Hollywood classic Forest Gump. So when Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan appeared on Koffee With Karan season 7, it gave the viewers extra incentive to be glued to the episode throughout the show to find out more about the movie.

Kriti Sanon and Tiger Shroff (Ganapath Part One)

Kriti Sanon and Tiger Shroff made their Bollywood debuts together with the 2014 film Heropanti. Fans were excited to learn that the actors will be seen again together on screen with their upcoming film Ganapath Part One, an action-thriller directed by Vikas Bahl. The movie is slated for a theatrical release in December 2022.

Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter (Phone Bhoot)

Episode 10 had a unique energy thanks to the guest trio of Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Ishaan Khatter. The actors were on the show to promote their horror comedy Phone Bhoot which is set to release in theatres on 4th November 2022.

Varun Dhawan and Anil Kapoor (JugJugg Jeeyo)

JugJugg Jeeyo released months before Varun Dhawan and Anil Kapoor’s Koffee With Karan episode; however, it was a treat to watch both Varun and Anil on the chat show. The actors shared their experiences about working with each other for JugJugg Jeeyo, and they were also seen sharing marriage advice with callers.

