Koffee With Karan 7: Alia Bhatt-Ranveer Singh win Best Episode; 5 highlights from season finale

In the last episode of the seventh season of the show, we clearly observe that Karan is on the couch while the guests became the jury roasting him. This is unlike the set pattern of the show wherein host Karan Johar grills his guests on the show.

Hosted by popular filmmaker and producer Karan Johar , the popular chat show, Koffee With Karan’s Season 7 has come to an end. Clearly, this season managed to upscale the level of entertainment, fun, and thrill as compared to the previous seasons and has taken the standards of the chat show a notch higher than before. The fresh episode features comedian Tanmay Bhatt and Danish Sait along with content creators Kusha Kapila and Niharika NM.

Here are the top five moments from the final episode of Koffee With Karan.

Karan Johar shares how he feels about being left out at weddings of high-profile celebrities

Karan Johar, who keeps up-to-date about major happenings in Bollywood expressed how he feels on being left out of weddings of popular celebrity couples. Johar pointed out about the peer pressure of missing one and asserted that he hates missing out on weddings.

“When Vicky and Katrina were getting married, it became very embarrassing for me. It got to a point where people were like you did not tell us about them, you are at the wedding and still not telling us, etc! It got very embarrassing to admit that I had not been invited. Then after the wedding came the sympathies and doubts. People were like why weren’t you invited? Is everything ok between you guys?” Karan Johar said.

Taking a dig at the life of filmmaker Anurag Kashyap as compared to his life, Johar funnily said, “When I got to know that Anurag Kashyap had also not been invited to Vicky-Kat’s wedding, I did find a little peace.”

Karan Johar calls Ranveer Singh as his fashion buddy in B-Town, not Sonam Kapoor

Filmmaker Karan Johar shared about his equation with actor Ranveer Singh. Notably, Ranveer Singh will next be seen in Johar’s directorial ‘Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’ which is likely to be released by the end of this year. Speaking on the chat show today, Karan confidently said, “Ranveer and I are complete fashion buddies. We constantly text each other saying you killed that look. It then reached a point when we realized it was only us complementing each other, no one really bothered.”

Karan Johar opens up about his dating life

Changing the trajectory of normal discussions, Jury member Kapila thought to spark fuel to the relationship status of Karan Johar and asked Johar whether he is dating someone. Kapila even recalled that Varun Dhawan approves of it on this season of the chat show. As Kusha Kapila, Tanmay Bhatt, Danish Sait, and Niharika NM, collectively ask him about who his ex was? is he famous? is he someone they know? They even joked if it was David Dhawan. Johar said that he ends up telling most of his secrets to Dhawan for some unknown reason and he got to know about the relationship “by default”.

Karan Johar addressing his ‘Alia’ problem

In the show, Karan is seen addressing criticism against him namedropping Alia Bhatt at every moment possible. He went on to ask his guests if he actually does talk about Alia too much. Jury member Danish clears the air and lets him know the cold hard truth that he takes Alia's name on the show almost just as often as she said ‘Shiva’ in the film Brahmastra. A shocked Karan was seen applauding hard.

Here are the winners of Koffee With Karan 7 Finale Awards

Sonam Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor won the Best Moment as the actress mistakenly called Brahmastra ‘Shiva No 1’. Ranveer Singh won the Best Rapid Fire for his fiery responses. The Best Episode Award went to Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh. Arjun Kapoor was voted the Best Performance (Male) for his fun, yet honest and vulnerable side on the couch. And lastly, Samantha Ruth Prabhu won the Best Performance (Female).

This season, the couch of Koffee With Karan was graced by Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Sara Ali Khan, Jahnvi Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Ananya Panday, Vijay Deverakonda, Kareena Kapoor, Aamir Khan, Sonam Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Vicky Kaushal, Sidharth Malhotra, Kriti Sanon and Tiger Shroff, Gauri Khan, Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Panday, Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

Also Read: Did Karan Johar and Ayan Mukerji have creative differences while filming Brahmastra? Former REVEALS