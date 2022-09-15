Koffee With Karan 7: Anil Kapoor enjoys Shah Rukh Khan's Insta the most but says Disha Patani has a great body

Koffee With Karan Season 7 is back with its eleventh episode and it featured Bollywood heartthrob Varun Dhawan and versatile actor Anil Kapoor. The conversations during the show turn steamy as it featured some on-the-spot confessions from Kapoor, revealing to his admirers the source of his youth and boundless vitality. The JugJugg Jeeyo stars keep viewers hooked with conversations around marriage, relationships and competition in the industry. The engaging rapid fire followed by the funny antics of the pair undoubtedly make Thursday for viewers much more fun and exciting.



Meanwhile, during the rapid fire round, Karan asked Anil about which celebrity's profile does he stalk on social media. He said, “A celebrity whose social media you really enjoy. To which, the JugJugg Jeeyo actor replied saying, “Celebrity in social media I really…Varun interrupted saying, “Disha Patani.” To which Anil replied saying, “No, no I like her. But it’s all.” He then asked Karan, “You are talking about a combination or visual? Varun interrupted again saying, “Neha Sharma.” Karan then said, “ What are these names you are giving him? Has he been checking out Disha and Neha? Visual content whatever it is, a combination.” Anil Kapoor then replied saying, “Shah Rukh Khan. He is less on social media, but less is always more.”