Koffee With Karan 7: Anil Kapoor looks stylish as ever as he gets ‘Ready for his Koffee’; Watch
Anil Kapoor drops a fun video as he gets ready for the next episode of Koffee With Karan 7.
Anil Kapoor is currently on a high on both personal and professional fronts. His latest outing JugJugg Jeeyo emerged as a massive blockbuster, and the actor earned rave reviews for her performance as Bheem in Raj Mehta’s film. When it comes to his personal life, Anil Kapoor is thoroughly enjoying his new role as a grandfather. To the uninitiated, Anil and Sunita Kapoor’s eldest daughter Sonam Kapoor and her husband Anand Ahuja welcomed their first child, a baby boy, a few weeks back.
As you may know, Anil Kapoor is all set to appear in this week’s episode of the celebrated chat show Koffee With Karan 7. The actor took to his official Instagram handle and shared a fun video, as he was getting ‘ready for his Koffee’. Anil Kapoor looks stylish as ever in the navy blue tuxedo, which he paired with statement glasses, in the video. “Ready for my Koffee! #HotstarSpecials #KoffeeWithKaranS7, Episode 11 streaming this Thursday 12:00 am only on Disney+ Hotstar,” the actor captioned his post.
Check out Anil Kapoor’s post here:
The promo of Anil Kapoor and Varun Dhawan’s Koffee With Karan 7 episode had created quite a stir on social media. The actors are all set to create an absolute laugh riot with their appearance in Karan Johar’s show. In the promo, both Anil and Varun left host KJo in splits with their hilarious replies to his questions. Anil’s secret to feeling young and Varun’s take on working with Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif were the highlight moments of the promo. Interestingly, Varun was also seen roasting his close friend and Anil’s nephew, Arjun Kapoor.
When it comes to Anil Kapoor’s acting career, the versatile actor is currently busy with the shooting of Animal, the upcoming thriller. He is sharing the screen with Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna in the Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial, which is touted to be a psychological thriller.
ALSO READ: Chandni completes 33 years: Anil Kapoor regrets not doing Rishi Kapoor and Sridevi starter