Koffee With Karan 7: Anil Kapoor looks stylish as ever as he gets ‘Ready for his Koffee’; Watch

Anil Kapoor is currently on a high on both personal and professional fronts. His latest outing JugJugg Jeeyo emerged as a massive blockbuster, and the actor earned rave reviews for her performance as Bheem in Raj Mehta’s film. When it comes to his personal life, Anil Kapoor is thoroughly enjoying his new role as a grandfather. To the uninitiated, Anil and Sunita Kapoor’s eldest daughter Sonam Kapoor and her husband Anand Ahuja welcomed their first child, a baby boy, a few weeks back.

As you may know, Anil Kapoor is all set to appear in this week’s episode of the celebrated chat show Koffee With Karan 7. The actor took to his official Instagram handle and shared a fun video, as he was getting ‘ready for his Koffee’. Anil Kapoor looks stylish as ever in the navy blue tuxedo, which he paired with statement glasses, in the video. “Ready for my Koffee! #HotstarSpecials #KoffeeWithKaranS7, Episode 11 streaming this Thursday 12:00 am only on Disney+ Hotstar,” the actor captioned his post.