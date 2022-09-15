Koffee With Karan 7: Anil Kapoor REVEALS Jackie Shroff became a 'huge success' and he felt insecure of him
On Koffee With Karan 7, Anil Kapoor revealed he felt insecure of Jackie Shroff’s success.
Karan Johar is back with the latest episode of his chat show Koffee With Karan 7. The two celebrity guests who graced KJo’s couch tonight were Bollywood heartthrob Varun Dhawan and versatile actor Anil Kapoor. The JugJugg Jeeyo stars keep viewers hooked with conversations around marriage, relationships, infidelity, role-playing, nepotism, and competition in the industry. Today’s episode also featured some on-the-spot confessions from Kapoor, revealing to his admirers the source of his youth and boundless vitality. On the other hand, Varun seemed obsessed with Anil’s nephew, Arjun Kapoor, as he picked his name as his answers to almost every other question he was asked in the ‘rapid fire’ round on the show. Meanwhile, Anil Kapoor was asked about his take on nepotism, to which the actor said that he doesn’t take it seriously.
During the show, Anil Kapoor was asked about his take on nepotism, given that he has been in the mix of it. He answered, "I just don't take it seriously. I feel you just keep doing your work and your work speaks. This is a kind of question, especially if you are an actor, you can't pass on that legacy to your brother or son. You either have it or you don't. I remember when I started, there was Sunny (Deol), Sanju (Sanjay Dutt).."
Anil got interrupted by Karan Johar who tried to add Jackie Shroff to the list as well. Anil said that unlike the names he mentioned, Jackie Shroff was an outsider, although he got his big break with a Subhash Ghai film and he became an A-lister just with the announcement of him being a part of a Ghai film. He said, "I, at that time, was doing big roles and South Indian films and I did feel bad. The day I signed a Yash Chopra film, I felt like now I am fine". When Karan asked Anil if he felt insecure of Jackie's success, Anil admitted that he did feel so. He added, "Jackie became a huge huge success and I remember it so well that on sets, when people came to take his autographs, Jackie asked me to sign the autograph book as well and that was amazing." Karan was surprised that Anil Kapoor was the one who felt insecure while it is usually the other way around. Anil again reiterated that he was offered only bit roles at the start of his career and that he was gradually building on his career.
On the work front, apart from Koffee With Karan 7, Karan is also judging the celebrity dance reality show Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 10. He is also making his comeback as a director with Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh.
