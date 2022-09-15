Koffee With Karan 7: Anil Kapoor REVEALS Jackie Shroff became a 'huge success' and he felt insecure of him

Karan Johar is back with the latest episode of his chat show Koffee With Karan 7. The two celebrity guests who graced KJo’s couch tonight were Bollywood heartthrob Varun Dhawan and versatile actor Anil Kapoor. The JugJugg Jeeyo stars keep viewers hooked with conversations around marriage, relationships, infidelity, role-playing, nepotism, and competition in the industry. Today’s episode also featured some on-the-spot confessions from Kapoor, revealing to his admirers the source of his youth and boundless vitality. On the other hand, Varun seemed obsessed with Anil’s nephew, Arjun Kapoor, as he picked his name as his answers to almost every other question he was asked in the ‘rapid fire’ round on the show. Meanwhile, Anil Kapoor was asked about his take on nepotism, to which the actor said that he doesn’t take it seriously.



During the show, Anil Kapoor was asked about his take on nepotism, given that he has been in the mix of it. He answered, "I just don't take it seriously. I feel you just keep doing your work and your work speaks. This is a kind of question, especially if you are an actor, you can't pass on that legacy to your brother or son. You either have it or you don't. I remember when I started, there was Sunny (Deol), Sanju (Sanjay Dutt).."