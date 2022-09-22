Koffee With Karan 7: Bhavana Pandey REVEALS Chunky Panday was called a 'revolving door'; Know why

The 12th episode of Karan Johar's chat show, Koffee With Karan 7, featured Gauri Khan with her best friends and the Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives stars — Maheep Kapoor and Bhavana Pandey, who made their debut on the show. The star wives shared untold secrets about their husbands, life in the inner circle of Bollywood and more. In the rapid fire round, Bhavana Pandey was at her savage best and her answers were truly rapid and full of fire.

In the rapid fire round, Bhavana Pandey talked about how her husband Chunky Panday doesn't deserves to have a 'free pass' while she deserves to have many, since she has not had any, unike her husband. Karan revealed that Bhavana, at one point in time, found Aditya Roy Kapoor very hot, and needless to say, her face was red hot. When she was given a scenario of being on a date with Vijay Deverakonda, she said she found him very hot and good looking. She talked about how Chunky was called a 'revolving door' at one point in time, where he apparently had affairs with a number of women at the same time. She talked about how after she came into his life, it became a 'stuck door', meaning that he never had an affair with anyone after that. Karan tried to pull her leg, suggesting a possibility that he could still be having a relationship outside his marriage. Bhavana gave a very sassy reply that as long as she doesn't know about it, it's fine and that ignorance is bliss.