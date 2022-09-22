Koffee With Karan 7: Bhavana Pandey shares her guilty pleasure is to stalk daughter Ananya Panday

The 12th episode of Karan Johar's chat show, Koffee With Karan 7, featured Gauri Khan with her best friends and the Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives stars — Maheep Kapoor and Bhavana Pandey, who made their debut on the show. The star wives shared untold secrets about their husbands, life in the inner circle of Bollywood and more. In the rapid fire round, Bhavana Pandey spilled beans on her guilty pleasure, apart from giving dating advise to her daughters Ananya and Rysa.

Talking about her guilty pleasure, Bhavana revealed that she'd like some wine, pizza and tiramisu while stalking her daughter Ananya Panday. She also gave dating advise to her daughters Ananya and Rysa. She asked them to have fun but not get serious at this age. Karan Johar snucked in another possibility, that is of them being pregnant. Bhavana gave a shocked reaction and claimed that she'd die if that ever happened. Apart from this, when she was given a scenario of being on a date with Vijay Deverakonda, she said that she found him very hot and good looking. Vijay had recently shared a photo of his privates only being covered by a bouquet of roses, as part of a promotional campaign for his then upcoming release Liger. Bhavana told that Ananya would get a heart attack if she picked those roses since it would practically leave him with nothing to be covered with. After this, the trio and Karan broke into a laughter.