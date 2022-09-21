Koffee With Karan 7: Celebrities who dialled Kartik Aaryan in ‘Hey Karan, it’s me’ segment
Kartik Aaryan's name pops up quite often on Koffee With Karan 7!
It is undeniable that the popular rapid-fire round on Koffee With Karan is the most entertaining segment of the show. But there’s another segment that comes a close second. Yep, we’re talking about the ‘Hey Karan, it’s me’ segment on Koffee With Karan 7! For the unversed, the guests of the show are supposed to call up fellow celebrities, and make them say “Hey Karan, it’s me”. Each call picked up by a fellow celebrity earns the guest 2 points. Now, if you’ve been following the episodes so far, it’s impossible to have missed one name during the show- Kartik Aaryan.
Kartik Aaryan is one such celebrity who hasn’t yet appeared during the 7th season of the show, but his name pops up almost every episode either in discussions or during the ‘Hey Karan it’s me’ segment. Now it’s interesting because Karan Johar and Kartik Aaryan hit the headlines last year after the two allegedly had a fallout. It was reported that Kartik was to star in Dostana 2, but had later been fired from the project due to ‘unprofessional behaviour’. However, both Karan and Kartik have remained tight-lipped about it.
Curious to find out which celebs have called Kartik during the round so far? Keep scrolling!
Varun Dhawan
A recent episode of Koffee With Karan featured Varun Dhawan and Anil Kapoor. During the ‘Hey Karan it’s me’ segment, Varun dialled up Kartik Aaryan. Kartik happily greeted Karan and informed him that he was promoting his film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 in Ahmedabad. KJo wished Kartik all the best for the movie.
Ananya Panday
Ananya Panday graced the Koffee With Karan couch with her Liger co-star Vijay Deverakonda. During the ‘Hey Karan, it’s me’ round, Ananya called up her Pati Patni Aur Woh co-star Kartik, who picked up immediately. Once again, Kartik informed them that he is promoting Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.
Kriti Sanon
Kriti Sanon, who appeared on Koffee With Karan 7 with Tiger Shroff, called Prabhas first during the round. The competition between Tiger and Kriti was a close one, and Kartik’s call made all the difference. Kartik picked up Kriti’s call, making her win the round. It was then that KJo told Kartik that he might as well appear on the show. “Kartik has been called for the third time. You might as well come for the show fast,” said Karan.
ALSO READ: Gauri Khan on why she didn't go on Koffee With Karan for 17 years: 'Karan Johar never asked me'