Koffee With Karan 7: Celebrities who dialled Kartik Aaryan in ‘Hey Karan, it’s me’ segment

It is undeniable that the popular rapid-fire round on Koffee With Karan is the most entertaining segment of the show. But there’s another segment that comes a close second. Yep, we’re talking about the ‘Hey Karan, it’s me’ segment on Koffee With Karan 7! For the unversed, the guests of the show are supposed to call up fellow celebrities, and make them say “Hey Karan, it’s me”. Each call picked up by a fellow celebrity earns the guest 2 points. Now, if you’ve been following the episodes so far, it’s impossible to have missed one name during the show- Kartik Aaryan.



Kartik Aaryan is one such celebrity who hasn’t yet appeared during the 7th season of the show, but his name pops up almost every episode either in discussions or during the ‘Hey Karan it’s me’ segment. Now it’s interesting because Karan Johar and Kartik Aaryan hit the headlines last year after the two allegedly had a fallout. It was reported that Kartik was to star in Dostana 2, but had later been fired from the project due to ‘unprofessional behaviour’. However, both Karan and Kartik have remained tight-lipped about it.