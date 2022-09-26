Koffee With Karan 7 Finale Episode: Kusha Kapila, Niharika NM and other jury quiz Karan Johar; WATCH

Koffee With Karan season 7 is coming to an end, and looks like the finale episode is going to be extremely entertaining! After a gripping season of brewing conversations around love, family, marriage, Koffee With Karan Season 7 turns the tables in its finale episode. The special jury members include social media sensations Tanmay Bhat and Danish Sait, along with popular content creators Kusha Kapila and Niharika NM, who will together judge Koffee With Karan Awards and decide the best of the best from this season.

While we have only watched Karan Johar quiz the celebrity guests about their love lives on the KWK couch, in this episode, the tables will turn as the guests will be seen quizzing KJo about his love life. Kusha Kapila, Tanmay Bhat, Danish Sait, and Niharika NM, collectively ask him about who his ex is, if it's someone famous, and whether they know this ex. Karan Johar couldn’t stop himself from saying, “Oh my god! I have never been so stressed on my own show! I can literally feel beads of sweat roll down!” However, being a pro in the game of questioning, the host managed to wiggle out of the firing without taking a name.