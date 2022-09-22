Koffee With Karan 7: Gauri Khan gives 'dating advise' to daughter Suhana Khan and son Aryan Khan

Gauri Khan, with her best friends and the Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives stars — Maheep Kapoor and Bhavana Pandey, graced the 12th episode of the seventh season of Karan Johar's chat show, Koffee With Karan. Gauri made her second appearance while it was Bhavana Pandey and Maheep Kapoor's debut. The star wives shared untold secrets about their spouses, children, their life in the inner circle of Bollywood and more. Gauri Khan was asked to give dating advise to her chiildren Aryan Khan and Suhana Khan and here's what she had to say.

Gauri's dating advise to her daughter Suhana was to never date two boys at the same time. She also gave dating advise to Aryan, saying that he can date as many girls as he likes, till he decides to get married and then, full-stop. The two wacky yet interesting answers by Gauri made Karan chuckle. Gauri was also asked about the one quality of Shah Rukh Khan that his children possessed. She answered the opposite of what she was asked, as she revealed the qualities of SRK that their children didn't possess. She told her children were very punctual, unlike their dad, who never turns up on time. She also revealed that Shah Rukh spends hours in the washroom reading and watching television, while his children don't do that.