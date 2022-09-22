Koffee With Karan 7: Gauri Khan on Aryan’s case- Nothing can be worse than what we’ve been through
Gauri Khan made a comeback to the popular show Koffee With Karan 7 after a long gap of 17 years. The much-awaited episode features Gauri Khan along with her best friends Maheep Kapoor and Bhavana Pandey, who are making their debut in Karan Johar’s show. The interior designer opened up about being Shah Rukh Khan's wife and many other aspects of her life in Koffee With Karan 7 while conversing with host Karan. Gauri Khan also got candid about her son Aryan Khan's case, and how the family faced a tough time.
Recalling that turbulent period of their lives, Gauri Khan said: “As a family, we have been through a lot. I mean, nothing can be worse than what we have been through – as a mother, as a parent. But today where we all stand as a family – I can say that we are in a great space where we feel loved by everyone. All our friends, and so many people whom we didn’t know – so many messages and so much of love. And I just feel blessed, I think today we feel blessed. And I would say I’m grateful to all the people who have helped us through this”
For the uninitiated, Aryan Khan, along with a few others, were arrested in the cruise drugs case at a Mumbai port, in October 2021. The star kid was given a clean chit in the NCB’s Drugs Case in June, this year.
Coming to Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s relationship, the couple got married in 1991, after a few years of courtship. The Bollywood superstar and his wife welcomed their first child Aryan Khan in 1997. The couple was blessed with their daughter Suhana Khan in 2000. They welcomed their youngest child Ab’Ram Khan in 2013. Aryan Khan is reportedly all set to make his debut as a writer with an upcoming Netflix project. Suhana Khan, on the other, is making her acting debut with Zoya Akhtar's cinematic adaptation of the famous comic series Archies.
