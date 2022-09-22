Koffee With Karan 7: Gauri Khan on being critical of SRK’s films: I won’t be harsh and demeaning

Finally, it’s time for the Koffee with Karan season 7 episode that most fans have been waiting for — the one that features Gauri Khan with the Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives stars — Maheep Kapoor and Bhavana Pandey. While Gauri returns to the Koffee couch after 17 years, Maheep and Bhavana mark their debut on the show. From talking about her work to discussing her bond with her children, Gauri revealed interesting things about her life while conversing with the show's host and filmmaker Karan Johar. She also spoke about how it's not easy being superstar Shah Rukh Khan 's wife. She also said she is very honest with SRK when it comes to his films.

During the show, recalling an incident, Karan said, “I have seen that you are bone honest with Shah Rukh. I will not mention the movie, but I have been at a screening, where we were watching a film of SRK’s that was not very good. And half way through the film you had tapped me, and said “you are liking this movie?” I was smiling because Shah Rukh was sitting right next to me. And you’re like how can you like this movie? So, I said we will talk at interval Gauri. And the other time you said, “you can’t release this movie.” And like then I realised that, that’s been your strength. You are not his fan at home. You are not adding to his fandom. You actually show him a mirror when it’s required.”

Gauri says you have to be real

Gauri replied to Karan saying, “Yes, like I said, you know you have to be real. And if he’s showing me, he wants my opinion, it has to be what I feel, and what you know, the truth. And nothing but the truth. And also, when I speak to him, I won’t be harsh, and I won’t be you know demeaning. And I will not ever use those words, which will hurt him. I put it across in a way, I’ll still be honest. I can be like I can talk with you on the side. But obviously I put it in a more polite manner. You know, I know how to talk to him, but I do put my point across.”

Shah Rukh Khan married Gauri Khan in 1991. The star couple are parents to Aryan, 24, (their eldest child), who graduated from University Of South California. Their daughter Suhana will soon make acting debut with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies. SRK and Gauri are also parents to AbRam, who attends school in Mumbai.

