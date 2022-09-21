Koffee With Karan 7: Gauri Khan reveals being Shah Rukh Khan’s wife works against her sometimes

Koffee With Karan season 7 is about to get more interesting as the upcoming episode will feature Gauri Khan, Maheep Kapoor, and Bhavana Pandey. This time, the show’s iconic host Karan Johar welcomes Gauri Khan, who returns to the KWK couch after 17 years. She is joined by her close friends Maheep Kapoor and Bhavana Pandey, as they mark their debut on the show.

During the latest episode, we’ll get to see a more candid side of Gauri Khan. Being superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s wife is no easy task, and Gauri Khan knows that all too well. As a successful entrepreneur with a leading interior decorating business and an eye for producing hit films, she knows the challenges of her role. However, the tag of having a superstar husband is not always welcoming. Gauri revealed that sometimes being Shah Rukh Khan’s wife works against her.