Koffee With Karan 7: Gauri Khan reveals being Shah Rukh Khan’s wife works against her sometimes
On Koffee With Karan 7, Gauri Khan revealed that sometimes people don’t want to get attached to the baggage of working with Shah Rukh Khan’s wife.
Koffee With Karan season 7 is about to get more interesting as the upcoming episode will feature Gauri Khan, Maheep Kapoor, and Bhavana Pandey. This time, the show’s iconic host Karan Johar welcomes Gauri Khan, who returns to the KWK couch after 17 years. She is joined by her close friends Maheep Kapoor and Bhavana Pandey, as they mark their debut on the show.
During the latest episode, we’ll get to see a more candid side of Gauri Khan. Being superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s wife is no easy task, and Gauri Khan knows that all too well. As a successful entrepreneur with a leading interior decorating business and an eye for producing hit films, she knows the challenges of her role. However, the tag of having a superstar husband is not always welcoming. Gauri revealed that sometimes being Shah Rukh Khan’s wife works against her.
“When considering a new project, there are some people who consider me as a designer. But there are also times when it does not work out that way because at times, sometimes people do not want to get attached to the baggage of working with Shah Rukh Khan’s wife. It works against me 50% of the time,” she shared.
In other news, Gauri Khan is all set to design spaces for Bollywood celebrities in her upcoming show. A week ago, Shah Rukh Khan unveiled the promo of the show, while cheering Gauri.
The latest episode of Koffee With Karan Season 7 featuring Gauri Khan, Bhavana Pandey, and Maheep Kapoor will be available to stream on September 22nd, at 12 am on Disney+ Hotstar. For fans in the U.S., Koffee with Karan Season 7 will stream exclusively on Hulu.
ALSO READ: KWK 7 Ep 12 Promo: Shah Rukh Khan makes a cameo; Gauri Khan gives dating advice to Suhana Khan