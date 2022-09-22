Koffee With Karan 7: Gauri Khan REVEALS that son Aryan Khan is her 'fashion police'

The 12th episode of Karan Johar's chat show, Koffee With Karan 7, featured Gauri Khan with her best friends and the Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives stars — Maheep Kapoor and Bhavana Pandey, who made their debut on the show. The star wives shared untold secrets about their spouses, children and their life in the inner circle of Bollywood and more. Gauri Khan, who made her only second Koffee appearance, looked absolutely confident, as she answered all questions with grace and wit.

Gauri Khan's rapid fire was all sorts of amazing. She answered all questions with poise and panache. When she was asked about a Bollywood trend that she never liked, she said that it was the trend of celebrities calling the paparazzi and then pretending to be shocked. In the midst of it all, she also revealed how her son Aryan Khan is her 'fashion police'. Gauri revealed how Aryan doesn't allow her to wear full sleeved shirts and jackets, and wants her to stick to wearing t-shirts. Everyone was pleasantly shocked because they didn't in their wildest imagination have thought that Aryan is his mother's fashion police too. Karan Johar joked, saying that if he had a problem with Gauri's dressing sense, he would certainly have a problem with the way he dressed. The trio burst into a laughter after that.