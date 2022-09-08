Koffee With Karan 7: Ishaan Khatter says Ananya Panday is ‘very dear’ to him as he BREAKS SILENCE post breakup

Ishaan Khatter has finally broken his silence on his breakup with Ananya Panday on the latest episode of Koffee With Karan 7 . The Dhadak actor graced the chat show with his Phone Bhoot co-stars Katrina Kaif and Siddhant Chaturvedi , when Karan Johar asked him about his current status with Ananya. Although Ishaan and Ananya never officially confirmed their relationship, their public spottings together left fans convinced. Moreover, both of them admitted to being in a relationship around the same time. And tonight, Ishaan finally shared his thoughts on his Khaali Peeli co-star.

During the episode, Karan Johar addressed Ishaan and said, “You broke up with Ananya Panday.” To this Ishaan wittily asked if that was true since KJO mentioned in Ananya’s episode that she was the one who broke up with him. Ishaan further said that it does not matter who broke up with whom, but confirmed that he is in fact, single now. When asked about his status with Ananya at the moment, the Phone Bhoot actor replied, “Yeah, I mean, I would hope to have her as a friend for the rest of my life. She is one of the most wonderful people I have known. She is a sweetheart, she really is. Anyone who has met her would say this. She genuinely is a sweetheart. And all pulpy questions aside, she is someone who is very dear to me and will always remain so.”

Earlier this year, Pinkvilla exclusively reported that Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter have called it quits after being together for 3 long years. “The two bonded well on the sets of Khaali Peeli and that led to the beginning of a new journey. However, after living their lives together for 3 years, they have decided to finally end their relationship. It has been a mutual call and the things have ended on a positive note. The two will continue to be cordial going forward,” revealed a source close to the couple.

Furthermore, the source insisted that the two might even do a film together if an offer comes their way and are handling the breakup with maturity. “It’s all fine for them on the friendship front, and they have parted ways on a good note. They realised that their way of looking at things was a little different from each other and hence the decision,” the source concluded.

