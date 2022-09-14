Koffee With Karan 7: Janhvi Kapoor’s finsta and other interesting revelations that came out of Koffee Bingo

As much as fans love the popular rapid-fire round on Koffee With Karan, they were thrilled to know that more interesting segments and games were added this season. Koffee With Karan 7 has a new segment called the Koffee Bingo wherein celebrities are given a list, and are asked to circle things that are true to them. Thanks to the Koffee Bingo, we saw celebs dish out juicy details and share interesting revelations that fans did not know before. As we wait for the next episode of Koffee With Karan 7 to premiere, here’s looking at all the fun revelations that came out of the Bingo game.

During the Koffee bingo, Janhvi Kapoor circled on ‘scandalous finsta’ and also ended up revealing its name! When Karan asked if she has a scandalous finsta aka fake Insta, Janhvi quickly replied without thinking, “I do. It’s called Bholi Si Surat.” Hilarious!

Ranveer Singh confessed to ‘quickie in the vanity van’

The first episode of Koffee With Karan saw Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh grace the couch, and during the Koffee Bingo game, Ranveer circled ‘Quickie in the vanity van’. When asked about the same, Ranveer said, “There’s a risk element involved but that’s what makes it more exciting.”

Tiger Shroff reveals he once ignored a co-star’s advances

Tiger Shroff graced the KWK couch with Kriti Sanon. During the Koffee Bingo round, Tiger asked what ‘ignored a co-star’s advances’ meant. After Kriti and Karan explained it to him, Tiger revealed that he has ignored a co-star’s flirtation. “Have you ignored? I think you gave in,” said Karan, to which Tiger replied, “Once.” While Tiger didn’t reveal the name of the co-star, he added that Karan Johar knows her.

Kiara Advani reveals she bitch-slapped Shahid Kapoor

Kiara Advani appeared on Koffee With Karan along with her Kabir Singh co-star Shahid Kapoor. Kiara mentioned that she bitch-slapped Shahid Kapoor in her head. Revealing the reason, Kiara said that while shooting, she had to wait for eight hours thanks to Shahid as a discussion was on about which shoes he should wear in the next scene. “It was my third or fourth day of shooting, and I was made to wait for eight hours because there was discussion of what shoes Shahid would wear in the next scene,” she said.

Vijay Deverakonda confesses to having sex in a boat

Vijay Deverakonda, who graced the couch with Ananya Panday, revealed that he had sex in a public place. “It was on a boat,” said Vijay. Karan then asked him, “In the middle of the ocean? Nobody else or like …”, Vijay responded that it was like a small yacht.

