Koffee With Karan 7: Karan Johar opens up about his breakup; Says Varun Dhawan was supportive of relationship

Karan Johar is back with the latest episode of his chat show Koffee With Karan 7 . The two celebrity guests who graced KJo’s couch tonight were the onscreen father-and-son duo Anil Kapoor and Varun Dhawan. The Jugjugg Jeeyo actors were seen in their candid best as they talked about marriage, infidelity, role-playing, nepotism, and much more. During their chat, Karan also opened up about his relationship and revealed that he has broken up. He also shared that Varun Dhawan was supportive of his relationship.

During his conversation with Varun Dhawan and Anil Kapoor, Karan brought up the topic of infidelity and how there is a lot of focus on fidelity in marriage. He mentioned the many ‘interactions’ that Varun had with other girls before sealing the deal with his high school sweetheart Natasha Dalal. That is when Varun asked Karan the reason he is so attracted to the theme of infidelity, to which the latter replied that he is interested in human behaviour in general. Varun asked if the filmmaker has ever cheated or got cheated on in a relationship. At first, Karan denied being in one, and Varun challenged his answer and said, “You are saying you are not in a relationship, on National TV right now.” Karan then replied, “You know I am not and you know I broke up.” Listening to this, Varun smiled and said that he just wanted to bring that out. Karan further added, “You know I broke up and you were very supportive in that relationship. Thank you very much, but I broke up.”

Meanwhile, apart from Koffee With Karan 7, Karan is also judging the celebrity dance reality show Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 10. He is also making his comeback as a director with Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh.

