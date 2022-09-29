Koffee With Karan 7: Karan Johar reveals Alia Bhatt told him, ‘You have to stop talking about me’

Koffee With Karan season 7 has come to an end, and in the finale episode, Karan Johar invited Tanmay Bhat, Kusha Kapila, Danish Sait and Niharika NM as jury members to judge the Koffee With Karan Awards. The jury members were seen roasting Karan Johar, and addressing everything that he has been criticized for this season. Karan Johar asked if they think he talks a lot about Alia Bhatt on the show. He also added that Alia has asked him to stop talking about her on Koffee With Karan.

During the episode, Karan Johar asked, “First thing, they say I talk a lot about Alia Bhatt, do I?" to which Kusha Kapila replied, “There is chatter online.” Tanmay Bhat was quick to joke about it, and he said, “Listen Karan, she's pregnant you got a new person to launch, we get it,” and everyone was left in splits. Karan Johar then added that Alia herself has talked to him about it, and has asked him to stop talking about her on the show.