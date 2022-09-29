Koffee With Karan 7: Karan Johar reveals Alia Bhatt told him, ‘You have to stop talking about me’
Karan Johar addressed criticism about him name-dropping Alia Bhatt on almost every episode of Koffee With Karan 7.
Koffee With Karan season 7 has come to an end, and in the finale episode, Karan Johar invited Tanmay Bhat, Kusha Kapila, Danish Sait and Niharika NM as jury members to judge the Koffee With Karan Awards. The jury members were seen roasting Karan Johar, and addressing everything that he has been criticized for this season. Karan Johar asked if they think he talks a lot about Alia Bhatt on the show. He also added that Alia has asked him to stop talking about her on Koffee With Karan.
During the episode, Karan Johar asked, “First thing, they say I talk a lot about Alia Bhatt, do I?" to which Kusha Kapila replied, “There is chatter online.” Tanmay Bhat was quick to joke about it, and he said, “Listen Karan, she's pregnant you got a new person to launch, we get it,” and everyone was left in splits. Karan Johar then added that Alia herself has talked to him about it, and has asked him to stop talking about her on the show.
“I have to be very aware because honestly Alia and I had a chat about this. She's like, 'Karan, I don't want to sound ungrateful but you have to stop talking about me'. I'm like okay it has come from the horse's mouth herself so I have to shut the f*** up about it,” said Karan.
Karan also mentioned that he wore a jacket with ‘Italia’ written over it, and everyone pointed out that he had Alia’s name written on it. Later on, as Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh’s episode won the Best Episode Award, Karan dialled up Alia. When he mentioned being criticized for taking her name, Alia jokingly said, “Karan, basically you can never take my name ever again, you have to swear. Just say mean things about me from now on.” Karan then asked her, “Should we have a mock fight, Alia? Like a Twitter fight?” Alia laughed and replied, “Yeah let’s have a fallout.”
ALSO READ: Koffee With Karan 7: Alia Bhatt-Ranveer Singh win Best Episode; 5 highlights from season finale