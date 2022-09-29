Koffee With Karan 7: Karan Johar reveals he will be sad if Taapsee Pannu DECLINES coming on his show
Koffee With Karan 7 Season Finale had Tanmay Bhat, Kusha Kapila, Danish Sait and Nikarika NM perform jury duties.
The last episode of the seventh season of Karan Johar's controversial talk show Koffee With Karan went live today and Tanmay Bhat, Kusha Kapila, Danish Sait and Nikarika NM performed jury duties. The four jury members discussed with Karan Johar about all the online chatter related to the show. Karan also reacted to religious viewers of Koffee With Karan, who felt he used Alia's name way too often on the show and felt he favoured Janhvi Kapoor over Sara Ali Khan, apart from other brewing questions that were waiting to be answered.
Karan was also asked about why critically acclaimed actors and performers like Taapsee Pannu was not a part of the 7th season of Koffee With Karan. Karan answered, "It's just 12 episodes. You got to look combinations that add up. Just to tell Taapsee that, you know, when I can request and ask her to come on the show, where we can work out an exciting combination and she declines, then I will be sad". Karan candidly answered all questions thrown at him, with ease and precision.
Meanwhile, Koffee With Karan has been renewed for season 8 on its respective OTT platform. The show maintained the number 1 rank on its platform, consecutively for almost 3 months. He is gearing up for his next directorial release Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, that boasts of an ensemble cast of Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi and Dharmendra. Soon after the release of his next film, he will begin work on an action film. As about Taapsee, she was last seen in Anurag Kashyap's Dobaaraa. She has a number of releases, the biggest of them being Dunki, co-starring Shah Rukh Khan and directed by Rajkumar Hirani.
