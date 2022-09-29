Koffee With Karan 7: Karan Johar reveals he will be sad if Taapsee Pannu DECLINES coming on his show

The last episode of the seventh season of Karan Johar's controversial talk show Koffee With Karan went live today and Tanmay Bhat, Kusha Kapila, Danish Sait and Nikarika NM performed jury duties. The four jury members discussed with Karan Johar about all the online chatter related to the show. Karan also reacted to religious viewers of Koffee With Karan, who felt he used Alia's name way too often on the show and felt he favoured Janhvi Kapoor over Sara Ali Khan, apart from other brewing questions that were waiting to be answered.

Karan was also asked about why critically acclaimed actors and performers like Taapsee Pannu was not a part of the 7th season of Koffee With Karan. Karan answered, "It's just 12 episodes. You got to look combinations that add up. Just to tell Taapsee that, you know, when I can request and ask her to come on the show, where we can work out an exciting combination and she declines, then I will be sad". Karan candidly answered all questions thrown at him, with ease and precision.