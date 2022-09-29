Koffee With Karan 7: Karan Johar REVEALS how he deals with hate online; Updates about mental health

The last episode of the seventh season of Karan Johar's controversial talk show Koffee With Karan went live today and it was graced by Tanmay Bhat, Kusha Kapila, Danish Sait and Nikarika NM, who performed jury duties. The four jury members discussed with Karan Johar about all the online chatter around the show in their own fun and quirky way. They discussed in length about all the grievances that viewers had from the show and cleared them. Amidst all the fun banter, Karan Johar was asked to give an update on his mental health, given that public figures generally have to go through a lot of hate and criticism.

Karan Johar revealed that he has built a think skin over the years and now it doesn't really bother him the way people think it should. He continued, "When I read stuff that is completely putrid, awful; They come down to even abusing my kids; Those are the times when I'm like you can say whatever you want about me, my sexuality or about all the conspiracy theories they have that are really down and dirty. It really doesn't bother me." Karan revealed that he has been under therapy and has had anxiety issues in the past that he combatted 5 years ago, and that is the time he really opened up and spoke to his doctor. Karan revealed that his psychologist told him that he has been brushing everything very deep within and that it will eventually bother him again, later. The four jury members hugged Karan as he opened up about something so personal, on his show.