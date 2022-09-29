Koffee With Karan 7: Karan Johar teaches jury how to pout, Hrithik Roshan can't stop laughing
Watch Karan Johar turn pout master for Tanmay Bhat, Danish Sait, Kusha Kapila and Niharika NM!
The finale episode of Koffee With Karan season 7 was extremely entertaining! Karan Johar invited Kusha Kapila, Niharika NM, Tanmay Bhat and Danish Sait as jury members for the Koffee Awards, and they leveled up the entertainment factor as they quizzed KJo about his love life, and addressed the criticism received this season. Now, hours after the episode’s premiere, Karan Johar has shared a BTS video in which he can be seen having a lot of fun with the jury members. KJo turned pout master for Tanmay, Danish, Niharika and Kusha, and hilariously taught them how to nail the pout.
Sharing the BTS video, Karan Johar wrote, “Just a quick masterclass with the most masterful kids in town - so that there's never a bad selfie again.” The video begins with Karan introducing the audience to his masterclass. Tanmay, Niharika, Danish and Kusha are seen standing behind Karan. Karan then gives them step-by-step instructions and teaches them the art of pouting. “Step 1- Close in your eyes. Lips out, pout. Tilt head. Feel fab,” he says. The jury members try to follow his instructions, but end up laughing out loud.
The video also left Hrithik Roshan cracking up, and he wrote, “Hahahaha” in the comments section. Tanmay Bhat also commented on the post and wrote, “wtf am I doing.” Check out the hilarious video below.
Meanwhile, during the finale of Koffee With Karan season 7, the jury addressed Karan Johar name-dropping Alia Bhatt on almost every episode. Reacting to this, Karan said that Alia herself had to ask KJo not to take her name on the show. “I have to be very aware because honestly Alia and I had a chat about this. She's like, 'Karan, I don't want to sound ungrateful but you have to stop talking about me'. I'm like okay it has come from the horse's mouth herself so I have to shut the f*** up about it,” said Karan.
