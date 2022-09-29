Koffee With Karan 7: Karan Johar teaches jury how to pout, Hrithik Roshan can't stop laughing

The finale episode of Koffee With Karan season 7 was extremely entertaining! Karan Johar invited Kusha Kapila, Niharika NM, Tanmay Bhat and Danish Sait as jury members for the Koffee Awards, and they leveled up the entertainment factor as they quizzed KJo about his love life, and addressed the criticism received this season. Now, hours after the episode’s premiere, Karan Johar has shared a BTS video in which he can be seen having a lot of fun with the jury members. KJo turned pout master for Tanmay, Danish, Niharika and Kusha, and hilariously taught them how to nail the pout.



Sharing the BTS video, Karan Johar wrote, “Just a quick masterclass with the most masterful kids in town - so that there's never a bad selfie again.” The video begins with Karan introducing the audience to his masterclass. Tanmay, Niharika, Danish and Kusha are seen standing behind Karan. Karan then gives them step-by-step instructions and teaches them the art of pouting. “Step 1- Close in your eyes. Lips out, pout. Tilt head. Feel fab,” he says. The jury members try to follow his instructions, but end up laughing out loud.