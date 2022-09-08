Koffee With Karan 7: Katrina Kaif on how her love story with Vicky Kaushal unraveled: It was in my destiny

Katrina Kaif is back on the 'Koffee Couch' as she graced the tenth episode of Karan Johar's Koffee With Karan Season 7 with her Phone Bhoot co-stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter. This marks the season’s first trio. During the show, the three turn up the heat as they discuss bromance, love interests, and the concept of suhaag raat. Chronicling fun with a side serving of charisma, the trio captures hearts and laughter with panache. During the episode, Katrina also spilled the beans on her relationship with Vicky Kaushal and how their love story unraveled.

Talking about their Vicky and Kat’s relationship, Karan said “how did that happen because this couch actually manifested it, you said it that, I might look nice with Vicky Kaushal,” Katrina then interrupted and said “Yeah I remember saying this, I said well I don’t know about hot, but I said I think I would look good with Vicky, then I also said because he is tall.” Karan continued saying “And when I showed it to Vicky, he gave us a meme, he just fell flat. It was amazing, but how did this story unravel?”



Katrina replied saying, “It was funny because when there was so much coming in the media about me and Vicky dating or getting to know each other or liking each other, we actually were not dating, and it was really awkward. We had met once, the first time I met him was at the Screen Awards.”



Calling her relationship ‘unexpected and out of the blue’, the actor further shared, “It really was in my destiny and it was really meant to be. There were so many coincidences that at one point all of it just felt so unreal.” According to the actor, the first person she confessed to being smitten by Vicky Kaushal was director Zoya Akhtar, at whose party they fell for each other.



A couple of weeks ago, Vicky, who appeared with Sidharth Malhotra on Koffee With Karan this season, had also reiterated the same thoughts. Accepting that he manifested the relationship on the show, Vicky said, “In fact, what happened in the last season of this couch, it was really my moment to know that she knows about me. I did not know that she knew (I existed).” He had said that they had never met before that. Katrina and Vicky tied the knot on December 9, 2021, in Rajasthan. The ceremonies took place in the presence of close friends and family members.

