Koffee With Karan 7: Katrina Kaif REVEALS Vicky Kaushal did a 45-minute-long concert for her on her birthday

The latest episode of Koffee With Karan 7 featured Katrina Kaif , Siddhant Chaturvedi , and Ishaan Khatter . The Phone Bhoot actors brewed some fun conversations, while they talked about their personal and professional lives, and brought their candid-best selves on the couch. Amid this, Katrina also spoke fondly of her husband and actor Vicky Kaushal , while she spilled quite a few beans about their adorable relationship. Speaking of which, she revealed the most adorable thing he has done for her and it will definitely make you go ‘aww’. Read on!

During the rapid-fire round, Karan Johar asks Katrina about the most adorable thing Vicky has done for her. The Tiger 3 actress shared that he did a 45-minute-long concert for her on her recent birthday where he danced to all her songs. “On my birthday, I was just coming out of being very unwell, had had a very tough time with Covid. And he could sense that, yeah, I was having a good time but at some point he just turned the switch and I just saw the switch and he literally did a 45-minute concert of every single song of mine. And danced the entire song. He did it. He danced the entire song. What happened was everyone kind of sat down. There was a group of like 17-18 of us. Everyone sat down and stopped dancing. And we were like, ‘how does he know every single thing?’ It wasn’t like the perfect step. But he got the vibe of the song and danced it through. But the reason behind it was to make me laugh and that’s what happened,” she said.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif tied the knot last year on December 10th at a destination wedding in Rajasthan, after keeping their relationship under wraps for quite a long time. Their romance and undeniable chemistry often leaves fans swooning over them.

ALSO READ: Koffee With Karan 7: Ishaan Khatter says Ananya Panday is ‘very dear’ to him as he BREAKS SILENCE post breakup