Koffee With Karan 7: Katrina Kaif REVEALS why she felt Vicky Kaushal is perfect choice to be her husband

The seventh season of Karan Johar's controversial gossip show Koffee With Karan has been buzzing for almost 10 weeks now and has had many performers of the Indian Film Industry grace it in the course of its successful digital run. The dynamic trio of Phone Bhoot, Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi were the newest guests on the show and the three of them together were able to add a lot of freshness and new energy to the tenth episode of this season. They spilled details on their personal and professional life and also engaged in fun games involving all of them.

Katrina Kaif was all praise of her husband Vicky Kaushal and told to Karan, what about Vicky Kaushal convinced her to marry him. The Baar Baar Dekho actress said, "The most important thing that happened is the way Vicky is with his family - Sunny, his mom and his dad, it's so incredible." She mentioned how restrictive Vicky was, early on in the relationship but how it somehow never bothered her since the one thought that always occured to her was that if this is the kind of respect, loyalty and importance he gives to his family, this is the same kind of respect, loyalty and importance he will give to her family as well, when they get married. She continued, "His principles and values are so strong, and that to me was overwhelming. This is not my first relationship. So by that time, you know what are the important things. The important things are not necessarily the frills and the fun but it's what's going to take you through in the long run." Katrina's words in praise of her husband would have brought a smile on the faces of the well-wishers who rooted for them, right from the very beginning.