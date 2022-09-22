Koffee With Karan 7: Maheep Kapoor gives hilarious marriage advice to DeepVeer, VicKat and RanLia; READ

Maheep Kapoor, nowadays is busy promoting her web series The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, has given hilarious pieces of advice to power couples Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor, and Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal.

Koffee With Karan Season 7 ’s new episode is here with a bang. Today’s much-awaited episode stars none other than Gauri Khan , Maheep Kapoor , and Bhavana Pandey . These wives of popular Bollywood celebrities ---Shah Rukh Khan, Sanjay Kapoor, and Chunky Pandey ---- did not miss out on any moment of having fun and filled the room with interesting revelations during the chat show. Maheep Kapoor went ahead and even gave marriage advice to top-notch Bollywood couples. Here is what she said.

Hosted by filmmaker Karan Johar, the three Bollywood divas looked absolutely comfortable while voicing their opinions about marriage on the chat show. When Karan asked Maheep Kapoor, what marriage advice would she like to give to Deepika and Ranveer, she immediately said, “Who am I to give them advice? But obviously, good sex, good sex, good sex, and don't share the wardrobe.”

To Ranbir and Alia, Karan asked to which Maheep said, “Good sex, good sex, good sex, and baby duties should be equal.” To Vicky-Katrina, Karan asked to which Maheep immediately quipped, “Good sex, good sex, good sex, and Vicky has got Katrina, so it's all good in the hood I guess.”

All the divas present on the Koffee couch laughed out a little and host KJo was surprised by her answers.

For the unversed, Maheep and actor Sanjay have now been married for 25 years, and they have a daughter, Shanaya Kapoor, and a son, Jahaan Kapoor. Maheep was recently seen in a web series titled The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives on Netflix alongside celebrities namely Neelam Kothari, Bhavana Pandey, and Seema Kiran Sajdeh.

Meanwhile, Gauri Khan and Bhavana Pandey were also present on the controversial Koffee couch and graced with their quirky and sassy responses to KJo’s questions wherein they spilled beans about various happenings in the Bollywood industry.

