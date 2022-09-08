Koffee With Karan 7: Siddhant Chaturvedi accepts that he has a crush on Katrina Kaif's sisters; Deets Inside
Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter will next be seen in Excel Entertainment's Phone Bhoot.
The seventh season of Karan Johar's controversial gossip show Koffee With Karan has been buzzing for almost 10 weeks now and has had many performers of the Indian Film Industry grace it in the course of its successful digital run. The dynamic trio of Phone Bhoot, Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi were the newest guests on the show and the three of them together were able to add a lot of freshness and new energy to the tenth episode of this season. They spilled details on their personal and professional life and also engaged in fun games involving all of them.
Karan Johar praised Siddhant Chaturvedi's ability to write poetry and continued by saying good poets are good lovers too. He went on to ask Siddhant if he had any love interest or not. The Gehraiyaan actor said, "Right now my work is my love interest. I'm so single that Ishaan too turned single by being with me. I'm so single that the only reason I wanted to be invited for Katrina's wedding was so that she could introduce me to one of her sisters." Karan cut in and asked if he found them hot and the actor responded by saying he did find them pretty. Karan then asked Katrina about how many sisters she had and to that, Katrina replied 6, 2 of which are unmarried. Karan concluded by saying that the couch they sat on, is a couch of manifestations and that what's wished on the couch, eventually happens too. He asked Siddhant not to be surprised if he read an article on Isabelle and him the following day and then all of them broke into a laughter.
The tenth episode of the seventh season of Koffee With Karan can be watched digitally. Phone Bhoot marks Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi's first movie collaboration. The film is produced by Excel Movies and will release later this year. Apart from Phone Bhoot, Katrina Kaif will be seen in Sriram Raghavan's Merry Christmas with Vijay Sethupathi and Maneesh Sharma's Tiger 3 with Salman Khan. Ishaan Khatter will be seen in Pipa with Mrunal Thakur and Siddhant Chaturvedi will be seen in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, apart from Bhoot. Karan Johar makes his directorial comeback with Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The film stars Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan and the film will release in 2023. He begins working on his action film soon after, while his ambitious project Takht stands postponed.
Also read: Koffee With Karan 7: Katrina Kaif on how her love story with Vicky Kaushal unraveled: It was in my destiny