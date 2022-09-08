Koffee With Karan 7: Siddhant Chaturvedi accepts that he has a crush on Katrina Kaif's sisters; Deets Inside

The seventh season of Karan Johar's controversial gossip show Koffee With Karan has been buzzing for almost 10 weeks now and has had many performers of the Indian Film Industry grace it in the course of its successful digital run. The dynamic trio of Phone Bhoot, Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi were the newest guests on the show and the three of them together were able to add a lot of freshness and new energy to the tenth episode of this season. They spilled details on their personal and professional life and also engaged in fun games involving all of them.

Karan Johar praised Siddhant Chaturvedi's ability to write poetry and continued by saying good poets are good lovers too. He went on to ask Siddhant if he had any love interest or not. The Gehraiyaan actor said, "Right now my work is my love interest. I'm so single that Ishaan too turned single by being with me. I'm so single that the only reason I wanted to be invited for Katrina's wedding was so that she could introduce me to one of her sisters." Karan cut in and asked if he found them hot and the actor responded by saying he did find them pretty. Karan then asked Katrina about how many sisters she had and to that, Katrina replied 6, 2 of which are unmarried. Karan concluded by saying that the couch they sat on, is a couch of manifestations and that what's wished on the couch, eventually happens too. He asked Siddhant not to be surprised if he read an article on Isabelle and him the following day and then all of them broke into a laughter.